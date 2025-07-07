Paving project on Grant County stretch of I-90 to start this July

MOSES LAKE – A drive on the state’s longest interstate will take a little bit longer starting in July, but in the end, people will have a smoother highway.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will pave two separate sections of eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 between Moses Lake and east of the Vantage Bridge, from July 21 until Oct. 31, then resume in spring 2026. The work will pave sections of the road that have been identified as most in need of restoration.

In 2025, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays crews will pave lanes on the interstate:

From Dodson Road to Mae Valley, mileposts 164-175 eastbound only.

Between Mae Valley and east of Moses Lake, mileposts 175-181, both directions.

Paving both directions of I-90 between George and east of the Vantage Bridge, mileposts 138-148, will begin in spring 2026. Crews expect to finish paving in fall 2026. The paving is scheduled so it doesn’t interfere with the deck replacement project at the Vantage Bridge.

Travelers will encounter single-lane closures and temporary ramp closures throughout the project during working hours. Also, speed will be reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph with an advisory speed of 40 mph during working hours.

Working days are Monday through Thursday until Labor Day, then switch to Monday through Friday until Oct. 31.