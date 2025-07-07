Attorney General Jackley Discusses Law Enforcement Partnerships with FBI Director Kash Patel

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley discussed federal and state law enforcement partnerships last week with FBI Director Kash Patel.

“My meeting with Director Patel focused on strengthening South Dakota’s federal and state partnerships throughout the state, including Indian Country,” said Attorney General Jackley. “As a former U.S. Attorney and now Attorney General, I am committed to working with federal authorities to protect our communities and safeguard our children.”

Attorney General Jackley said the AG Office’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and South Dakota law enforcement have had a good working relationship with the FBI throughout the years.

When Attorney General Jackley was in Washington, D.C. last week, he met with the FBI Director and the White House.

-30-