Attorney General Jackley Warns Public of Texas Flood Donation Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, July 7, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warns South Dakotans to be vigilant about money donation scams for relief efforts stemming from the Texas flash floods.

“Scammers always use tragedies like this to prey on the public’s compassion,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I encourage everyone to stay alert, trust your instincts and verify the request before you act.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division recommends citizens who are asked to donate consider these tips:

*** Only give money to a legitimate relief organization such as the Red Cross.

*** Organizations, including government agencies, do not ask for money by telephone or on the internet.

*** Do not click onto pop-up messages that appear on computers or text messages on telephones from unknown sources.

*** Talk to someone you can trust before you provide money or personal information to someone who contacts you.

*** Check and double check email addresses if they are asking you to send money.

*** If the caller represents a business or government agency, don’t trust the telephone number they give you. Hang up and call the organization’s office.

*** Treat calls or emails demanding immediate action with suspicion.

*** Do not give into high pressured sales tactics.

*** Do not provide financial or personal information over the phone or via the internet.

Consumers who have questions or who believe they may have been a victim of any type of scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/.

