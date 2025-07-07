Composition Health Launches Zantha Products Line Featuring World's First Xanthohumol-Based Topical Pain Relief Creams

Zantha Products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composition Health Inc. announces the launch of Zantha Products, a new line of topical anti-inflammatory creams that represent the world's first pain relief solutions to incorporate xanthohumol, a potent extract derived from the flowering hops plant.

The plant-based pain relief creams utilize a proprietary process developed by Composition Health to integrate xanthohumol, a natural flavonoid found in hops known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The formulation delivers targeted relief for muscle and joint pain through a lightweight, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly.

Zantha Products are manufactured entirely in the United States, with sourcing, production, and distribution handled domestically. The product line addresses various pain management needs, including chronic discomfort, post-workout soreness, and everyday aches, offering consumers a plant-based alternative free from synthetic additives and harsh chemicals.

The topical creams represent a unique position in the pain relief market as the only products worldwide to effectively incorporate xanthohumol into a topical application. Each ingredient in the formulation is selected for purity and efficacy, with the company maintaining stringent quality control throughout the domestic supply chain.

Zantha Products are now available for consumers seeking natural alternatives for pain and inflammation management. The product line serves individuals looking for non-invasive relief options that combine scientific innovation with plant-based ingredients.

About Composition Health Inc.

Composition Health Inc. is the creator of Zantha Products, a revolutionary line of topical anti-inflammatory creams that harness the power of xanthohumol from hops plants. The company specializes in developing novel health and wellness solutions through proprietary processes and maintains a commitment to quality with USA-based sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution. Composition Health focuses on providing natural wellness alternatives that combine cutting-edge science with plant-based efficacy.

Legal Disclaimer:

