CINDY EGGLETON SELECTED AS TOP ADVOCATE & CEO OF THE YEAR IN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindy Eggleton was recently selected as a Top Advocate & CEO Of The Year In Community Engagement 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, Cindy Eggleton has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic, results-driven leader, she is the Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Cities (formerly Brilliant Detroit), a nationally recognized early childhood education nonprofit dedicated to helping underserved children succeed from birth to age 8. Under her visionary leadership, the organization has grown rapidly, transforming abandoned houses across Detroit into vibrant, community-based neighborhood hubs supporting children's and their families' educational, health, and social needs.Currently, the group operates 24 neighborhood hubs in Detroit, serving more than 24,000 people citywide. Each hub provides tutoring, health resources, and family support services—all designed to ensure that children are prepared for kindergarten and reading at grade level by third grade. Recent studies show remarkable results: children in the program have improved by three reading levels, and 92% maintained their progress over the summer.In 2025, Eggleton announced the organization's expansion to additional cities as part of its broader mission to scale its holistic, neighborhood-based model nationally. To reflect this growing impact, the organization has rebranded as Brilliant Cities.Cindy's current and previous roles include serving as the Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Cities since 2016, where she leads efforts to improve early childhood outcomes through neighborhood-based hubs. She is a Founding Board Member of Brilliant Detroit and continues to serve on the boards of the Beatrice and Reymont Paul Foundation and St. Suzanne's Community Center. Previously, she was the Chief Strategy Officer at the Detroit Rescue Mission from 2014 to 2016. Earlier in her career, Cindy led a $60 million education portfolio at the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, where she brought the Federal Social Innovation Fund to Detroit and oversaw initiatives that trained over 15,000 early childhood caregivers and improved high school graduation rates.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to:Vision development, community engagement, strategic planning and execution, relationship management, communications, facilitation, project oversight, and nonprofit leadership.Before embarking on her career path, Cindy earned her Master of Science in Psychology from Wayne State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Cindy Eggleton has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Advocate & CEO Of The Year In Community Engagement 2025.In addition to her successful career, Cindy is deeply committed to civic and community engagement. She serves on multiple nonprofit boards and is a passionate advocate for early childhood education and equitable community development. Her leadership continues to inspire systemic change, empowering families and transforming neighborhoods in Detroit and across the country.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Cindy Eggleton for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Cindy is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Cindy Eggleton attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to provide assistance to families in need.For more information, please visit: https://brilliantcities.org/detroit/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

