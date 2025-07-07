Phoebe's Garden Florist Recognized as Three-Time Finalist in Rochester Community Choice Awards

Phoebe's Garden Florist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoebe's Garden Florist, a full-service florist specializing in European Garden Style design, has been named a finalist for Best Florist in the Rochester Community Choice Awards for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, 2023, and nominated in 2024).

The Rochester Community Choice Awards recognize outstanding businesses in the Rochester area based on community nominations and votes. Phoebe's Garden Florist's consistent recognition as a finalist demonstrates the company's commitment to quality floral design and customer service in the Rochester community.

Phoebe's Garden Florist offers comprehensive floral services for various occasions, including weddings, corporate events, and everyday arrangements. The company's signature European Garden Style approach emphasizes natural, garden-inspired designs that incorporate seasonal blooms and organic arrangements.

The European Garden Style design philosophy focuses on creating arrangements that appear as though they were freshly gathered from a garden, featuring loose, flowing compositions with varied textures and colors. This design approach has become increasingly popular among customers seeking alternatives to traditional, structured floral arrangements.

As a full-service florist, Phoebe's Garden provides consultation, design, delivery, and setup services for clients throughout the Rochester area. The company works with both individual customers and commercial clients to create custom floral solutions tailored to specific needs and preferences.

