Paving across six state highways in the south Puget Sound and Kitsap Peninsula starts in July

OLYMPIA – Work to provide a smoother ride for travelers and preserve six state highways in the south Puget Sound region begins Monday, July 14.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove and replace asphalt on highways in Thurston, Pierce, Kitsap and Mason counties.

The first state highway where travelers will see nighttime lane and ramp closures is State Route 16, west of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Gig Harbor. Work will begin on the remaining highways later in July.

People can get information on each highway via the project webpage and WSDOT app. Information will be shared as work schedules are finalized.

Paving work zones

Kitsap/Pierce counties:

Gig Harbor – SR 16 between Stone Drive and Burley Olalla Road

Silverdale – SR 3 between SR 303 and Sherman Hill Road

Thurston County:

Olympia – Interstate 5 between Pacific Avenue and 93rd Avenue (SR 121)

Tumwater – I-5 between 93rd Avenue (SR 121) and Maytown Road

Thurston/Mason counties:

Kamilche – Northbound US 101 between SR 108 and SR 8

Pierce County:

Puyallup – SR 512 between SR 167 and SR 7

Sumner – SR 410 between SR 167 and Myers Road

The $25.8 million project helps preserve the existing highways for years to come. The new surface will reduce the potential for costly emergency maintenance repairs and unexpected lane closures.

The work is scheduled to finish this fall.

Project at a glance

Work is planned in lanes in most need of repair on each highway. Crews will grind down existing asphalt, then pave a layer of fresh asphalt. After a curing time, they will return to install permanent lane markings.

Nearby businesses and residential areas may experience increased night construction noise. Grinding and paving is unavoidably loud. Crews will work quickly and efficiently to minimize disruptions.

People traveling are encouraged to watch their speeds. Drivers need to slow down and give crews the room they need to repave the highways.

For the latest information about projects on state highways, use WSDOT’s real-time travel map or sign up for email updates.