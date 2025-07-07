Paving across six state highways in the south Puget Sound and Kitsap Peninsula starts in July
OLYMPIA – Work to provide a smoother ride for travelers and preserve six state highways in the south Puget Sound region begins Monday, July 14.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove and replace asphalt on highways in Thurston, Pierce, Kitsap and Mason counties.
The first state highway where travelers will see nighttime lane and ramp closures is State Route 16, west of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Gig Harbor. Work will begin on the remaining highways later in July.
People can get information on each highway via the project webpage and WSDOT app. Information will be shared as work schedules are finalized.
Paving work zones
Kitsap/Pierce counties:
- Gig Harbor – SR 16 between Stone Drive and Burley Olalla Road
- Silverdale – SR 3 between SR 303 and Sherman Hill Road
Thurston County:
- Olympia – Interstate 5 between Pacific Avenue and 93rd Avenue (SR 121)
- Tumwater – I-5 between 93rd Avenue (SR 121) and Maytown Road
Thurston/Mason counties:
- Kamilche – Northbound US 101 between SR 108 and SR 8
Pierce County:
The $25.8 million project helps preserve the existing highways for years to come. The new surface will reduce the potential for costly emergency maintenance repairs and unexpected lane closures.
The work is scheduled to finish this fall.
Project at a glance
Work is planned in lanes in most need of repair on each highway. Crews will grind down existing asphalt, then pave a layer of fresh asphalt. After a curing time, they will return to install permanent lane markings.
Nearby businesses and residential areas may experience increased night construction noise. Grinding and paving is unavoidably loud. Crews will work quickly and efficiently to minimize disruptions.
People traveling are encouraged to watch their speeds. Drivers need to slow down and give crews the room they need to repave the highways.
For the latest information about projects on state highways, use WSDOT’s real-time travel map or sign up for email updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.