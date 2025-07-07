'Nature Isn’t Racist' by Harvey B. Graham Challenges the Roots of Racism Through the Lens of Evolution and Natural Law

A bold exploration into how nature’s survival instincts—not societal constructs—shape human behavior and the way we view racial differences.

PORT MCNICOLL, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book:What if the instinct to stay with one’s kind wasn’t a human failing, but a natural imperative? In Nature Isn’t Racist, author Harvey B. Graham takes readers on a thought-provoking journey through history, science, and personal experience to explore the hidden forces behind racism. Drawing on the universal laws of nature and evolution, Graham argues that nature has long governed the behavior of all life forms to congregate with their own for survival, not division.From migration patterns to cultural evolution, the book explores how population growth and visible differences shape our interactions, often misinterpreted as racism. Graham’s bold perspective asks the uncomfortable question: Are we defying the laws of nature at our peril?This eye-opening book invites readers to rethink what they know about race, identity, and the powerful influence of biology and the environment on human behavior.Key Highlights:• A Unique Perspective: The book introduces the concept that what we call racism may, in part, be rooted in evolutionary survival instincts.• Grounded in Nature: Uses examples from nature—animals, plants, and ecosystems—to show how like stays with like for the sake of survival.• Accessible Yet Deep: Written by a man of humble beginnings with lived experience in nature, making complex scientific ideas relatable and thought-provoking.• Challenging Convention: Asserts that humans are the only species that actively go against nature’s laws—possibly threatening our own existence.• Original Contribution: A fresh, unfiltered take on race and nature that stands alone in its category.About the Author:Harvey B. Graham is a retired Canadian who grew up off the grid in the wilderness of northern Ontario. With a background as a farmer, trapper, Deputy Conservation Officer, and military serviceman, he has lived a life deeply immersed in the natural world. His unique upbringing and time spent in untouched environments taught him invaluable lessons about the order, purpose, and balance that can be found in nature. Though he humbly claims to be “just a normal working man,” his perspective carries the weight of lived experience, not academic abstraction. Nature Isn’t Racist is his debut publication, with more works in progress.

