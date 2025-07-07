Aquatic Weed Treatment Scheduled for Meshanticut Lake

Published on Monday, July 07, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that Meshanticut Lake in Meshanticut State Park, Cranston will receive treatment to control infestations of invasive aquatic plants on Friday, July 11. Anglers and boaters should avoid using the lake during the treatment. Signs will be posted with information about temporary water use restrictions. Neighbors and other users of the lake should keep pets from drinking the water for at least three days. This treatment will target invasive plants including sacred lotus, variable water milfoil, and fanwort. It will not harm fish or other aquatic life.

Meshanticut Lake is popular with anglers and boaters and is stocked with trout annually. Sacred lotus is a highly aggressive invasive species that threatens the healthy balance of native plants and impedes fishing and boating. In 2014, the plant was illegally transplanted into the lake and has spread rapidly. In 2022, DEM and URI students removed 96 bags of sacred lotus at the lake as part of a collaborative research project. Despite these efforts and treating the lake with permitted herbicides in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024, the stubborn plant persists.

To prevent their spread, felt-soled waders and other porous gear that absorb water is prohibited in all RI freshwater, including any waters shared with adjacent states where RI fishing regulations apply. Transporting plants on boats, vehicles, trailers, and gear is also prohibited. Boaters must clean all equipment and vehicles before and after use. For more on stopping the spread of aquatic invasives, click here.

