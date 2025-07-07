ONYC® Launches Virgin Curly Tape-In Extensions for Effortless, Natural-Looking Volume

ONYC CURLY TAPE-IN

Experience the beauty of natural curls with ONYC®’s latest Virgin Curly Tape-In Hair Extensions—designed for effortless volume and texture.

ONYC Hair never misses. These tape-ins are a game-changer—comfortable, realistic, and easy to reuse. I Love this!” — C.T., Dallas

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC® Hair, the globally recognized premium hair extensions brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new Virgin Curly Tape-In Extensions, offering an innovative, salon-grade solution for curly hair lovers seeking volume, definition, and convenience. With over a decade of industry experience serving customers worldwide, ONYC® is once again leading the textured hair market by combining its signature premium quality with the convenience of tape-in installation.

Why Virgin Curly Tape-In?

The ONYC® Virgin Curly Tape-In Hair Extensions are designed to mimic natural Type 3B to 3C curls, offering instant volume and length, defined curls, and a reusable, long-lasting hold—all with damage-free installation and removal. Part of the ONYC® Luxe Tape™ Series, this new collection features discreet tape bonds that lie flat against the scalp and blend effortlessly with your natural hair

A Texture That Speaks to Real Curls

Unlike generic Curly Human Hair Extensions, ONYC® Premium Curly Tape-Ins are crafted from 100% virgin human hair—ethically sourced and gently steam-processed to preserve the curl pattern. The result is tangle-free hair with minimal shedding that can be dyed, washed, and heat-styled, all while maintaining its curl bounce through multiple washes. According to Thelma Okoro, Who Owns ONYC - “Our customers have been asking for a tape-in version of our top-selling Virgin Curly texture, and we listened. We developed this with curl integrity and long-term wear in mind.”

Designed for Stylists and DIY Users Alike

Whether you're a licensed stylist or installing at home, ONYC® Virgin Curly Tape-In Hair Extensions offer a quick way to achieve a full, natural look. Each pack contains approximately 50g of hair in a natural black shade, with lengths ranging from 16" to 22". For a complete installation, most clients need 2 to 3 packs, depending on head size and desired volume.

Styling Versatility Meets Low Maintenance

ONYC® Tape-In Extensions are ideal for anyone seeking styling versatility with minimal daily maintenance. When installed and cared for properly, each set can last up to 8 weeks per install and is reusable for multiple applications. Popular styles range from half-up/half-down ponytails and defined wash-and-go curls to braid-outs, twist-outs, and voluminous glam waves achieved with a diffuser.

Behind the Launch: Meeting the Moment for Textured Hair

The decision to develop the Virgin Curly Tape-In Collection was rooted in listening to the needs of ONYC®’s diverse customer base. Many long-time fans of the brand’s Virgin Deep Curly bundles wanted a quicker install method without compromising curl quality. This sparked over a year of texture testing, adhesive refinement, and real-user trials. ONYC® Hair continues to lead with authenticity, making textured, high-quality Natural Hair Extensions more accessible and wearable for all curl lovers—from busy professionals to glam lovers who value premium quality.

How to Care for Your Virgin Curly Tape-In extensions

To keep your curls bouncing and tape-ins secure, ONYC® recommends the following care tips:

• Gently detangle daily using a wide-tooth comb or fingers

• Wash bi-weekly using sulfate-free, moisturizing shampoo and conditioner

• Avoid applying conditioner directly to the tape tabs to prevent slippage

• Let curls air dry or use a diffuser on low heat to enhance definition

• Use a satin scarf or bonnet at night to minimize friction and frizz

These extensions are designed to maintain their curl pattern through multiple installs. With proper care, they can last up to a year or more.

Real Results: What Customers Are Saying

Early users of ONYC® Virgin Curly Extensions are already singing its praises:

“This curl pattern is gorgeous and blends so well with my natural hair. I’ve gotten compliments nonstop since installing them!” – R.L., Chicago

“As a stylist, I’ve worked with many tape-ins, and ONYC’s Virgin Curly is one of the best. No shedding, lightweight, and the hold is impressive.” – M.D., New York.

Stay in the Know: New Arrivals Every Week

ONYC® continues to push boundaries with weekly product drops, introducing limited styles across kinky, curly, relaxed straight, and wavy textures. New arrivals include fresh tape-in options, updated lace wigs, clip-ins, microlinks, and more—ensuring there’s always something new to explore. To stay ahead of the latest launches, ONYC® invites customers to explore the New Arrivals section at:

👉 https://www.onychair.com/new-arrivals

Availability and Shipping

The ONYC® Virgin Curly Tape-In Extensions are now available exclusively on the official website: https://www.onychair.com.

ONYC® offers:

• Fast domestic & international shipping

• “Store Credits” options

• Exclusive Payment Options

Early shoppers can take advantage of the Limited Launch Promotion while supplies last.

Legal Disclaimer:

