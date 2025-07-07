Minister Nomakhosazana Meth on SAPS fraud bust involving Unemployment Insurance Fund

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, has welcomed the successful takedown operation led by the South African Police Service (SAPS) into an extensive fraud and corruption scam involving Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims.

The coordinated operation in Bloemfontein, Bethlehem and Gauteng resulted in the arrest of several suspects, including a 42-year-old official stationed at Labour House in Bloemfontein. The arrests stem from an investigation into fraudulent UIF claims involving fictitious companies and stolen identities, with losses to the Department estimated to exceed R1.5 million.

“We are appalled by the betrayal of public trust by individuals who seek to enrich themselves through criminal means, especially where these crimes involve our own staff,” said Minister Meth. “Such acts not only undermine our systems but also rob deserving South Africans of support during times of need.”

The Minister has confirmed that the Department is fully cooperating with SAPS and other law enforcement agencies. Internal investigations and disciplinary procedures will be activated against implicated employees.

“We commend SAPS for its professionalism, and we will leave no stone unturned in dealing with fraud and corruption in the Department, its Funds and Entities. The Department is reviewing its internal controls and will intensify risk management, fraud prevention, and system audit processes across all its operating environment,” the Minister added.

As part of its anti-corruption drive, the Department is also considering establishing a Special Anti-Fraud and Integrity Task Team to be reporting directly to the Director General. The Special Anti-Fraud Task Team will work closely with law enforcement in rooting out criminal elements and preventing recurrence. The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 8 July 2025, and further arrests are imminent as investigations continue.

“Let this be a strong warning, unethical conduct will not be tolerated. We will ensure accountability and transparency in our operations. Crime will not go unpunished,” concluded Minister Nomakhosazana Meth.

