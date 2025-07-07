Employment and Labour sends condolences following passing of SEE CEO, Mr Sibusiso Phakathi

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, has expressed profound sadness on the passing away of Mr. Sibusiso Phakathi, the CEO of the Supported Employment Enterprises, an entity of the Department, with a mandate to provide employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Mr Phakathi was appointed CEO of Supported Employment Enterprises on 1 September 2021, and quickly became instrumental in providing strategic and operational leadership. He brought a wealth of diverse experience to the entity, such as Regional Sales and Marketing Manager at RBA Homes. Prior to this, he served as a National Business Unit Manager at Woolworths. His extensive career also included a significant period as a Business Development Manager at SABMiller.

His leadership at SEE focused on creating seamless strategic alignment across the integrated value chain, managing strategic and operational risks, and driving revenue generation for sustainable growth and liquidity. He was also deeply committed to building a superior customer experience and creating value for all stakeholders.

Mr Phakathi will be remembered by his colleagues as a down-to-earth leader who paid attention to detail, took the interest of the workforce at heart and knew everyone by name. While coming to terms with the profound loss and in keeping the spirit of Mr Phakathi alive, the Enterprise leadership team, supported by dedicated colleagues, has expressed commitment to remain steadfast in the delivery of strategic priorities and serving clients with the same focus and integrity that the late CEO championed.

Minister Meth has expressed sorrow on the passing of Mr Phakathi, which has left the DEL family devastated. The Minister passes her sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and all loved ones of the CEO.

“I am deeply pained by the unexpected passing away of Mr. Phakathi. In him, we have lost a passionate and dedicated leader whose vision was central to the journey of the Enterprise. He leaves behind a strong and resilient entity that reflects the values he stood for. He led in a period of significant investment in factory infrastructure.

We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Phakathi's family, his colleagues, friends and all who knew him. He will be remembered with great respect and affection. May his soul rest in perfect peace” says Minister Nomakhosazana Meth.

About Supported Employment Enterprises: Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE) is an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour that was established with a mandate to provide employment and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. The SEE has 13 factories across the country in 8 of the 9 provinces, with Mpumalanga being the only province without a SEE facility.

