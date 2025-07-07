Decentralized Masters' Proprietary ABN System for Financial Intermediary-Free Asset Ownership Gains Recognition

Digital assets mastermind group teaches three-phase protocol helping 4,000+ members transition from traditional banking to decentralized wealth management.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decentralized Masters today announced the upgrade of its proprietary ABN System, a systematic three-phase protocol designed to help individuals achieve financial sovereignty through decentralized finance. The methodology, developed by CFA charterholder Tan Gera and his team of analysts, has attracted over 4,000 members who are transitioning from traditional banking relationships to self-directed wealth management.The ABN System addresses the fundamental limitation of traditional finance where individuals remain perpetually dependent on financial institutions for wealth management, earning minimal returns while banks generate substantial profits using client deposits. The methodology teaches members to "become the bank" by collecting transaction fees and yields typically reserved for financial institutions."Traditional finance is designed to keep you as the customer, not the owner," said Tan Gera, co-founder of Decentralized Masters and former investment banker.The ABN System operates through three distinct phases designed to build comprehensive financial independence. Phase A establishes an "All-Weather Portfolio Protocol" inspired by Ray Dalio's approach at Bridgewater Associates, creating diversified portfolios across tokenized assets including real estate, bonds, stocks, and digital currencies. Phase B implements the "Become the Bank Protocol," where members generate passive income by providing liquidity in decentralized markets. Phase N provides "Native Market Access Protocol," giving members early-stage investment opportunities before they reach mainstream exchanges.Unlike traditional cryptocurrency approaches focused on speculation, the ABN System emphasizes systematic wealth building through tokenized assets secured in personal hardware wallets beyond the reach of centralized institutions. Members maintain complete control over their portfolios while accessing yields traditionally available only to institutional investors.“Our members own tokenized versions of every major asset class, earning yields from real estate, interest from bonds, and fees from providing liquidity without the middlemen that traditionally extract profits" explained Salim Elhila, co-founder and mathematical engineer.The Decentralized Masters community includes engineers, retirees, doctors, and business owners supported by a team of 35+ full-time analysts. The platform has been featured in major publications including Nasdaq, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and USA Today for its educational approach to decentralized finance.For more information, visit www.decen-masters.com About Decentralized MastersDecentralized Masters is a premier DeFi education platform that has guided over 4,000 members toward financial sovereignty through systematic wealth-building strategies. The company provides comprehensive education, institutional-grade research, and proven methodologies for building wealth through decentralized finance.

