Business Awards UK: Events and Exhibitions Awards Winners and Finalists for 2025

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Events and Exhibitions Awards , recognising excellence in event design, delivery, and client experience across the UK events industry. This year’s awards highlight the outstanding achievements of organisations that continue to set high standards in creativity, execution, and audience engagement.Business Awards UK 2025 Events and Exhibitions Awards Winners- Women In Data– Leadership in Events & Exhibitions- Mirra Catering – Best Event Catering- Corporate Peaks – Best Corporate Event- Mercure London Earls Court Hotel – Venue of the Year- Mocean – Best Brand Activation Event- Beat Drop UK – Best Client ExperienceBusiness Awards UK 2025 Events and Exhibitions Awards Finalists- Women In Data– Best Client Experience- mcm creative group – Best Corporate Event- Akaroa Tech Limited – Best Brand Activation Event, Venue of the YearThis year’s recipients have demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering events that are purposeful, accessible, and tailored to the needs of their audiences. From adaptable venue spaces and inclusive design to detailed planning and client-focused execution, the selected organisations have delivered practical outcomes while enhancing overall attendee experience.Entries reflected a wide range of event formats and strategic objectives, with many showcasing innovation in areas such as sustainability, well-being, and community impact. The level of detail and care evident across winning projects illustrates how well-considered design and operational planning can support both business and audience goals.Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their achievements and their ongoing contributions to advancing the standards of the events and exhibitions industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.