Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso briefs media ahead of tabling of Land Reform and Rural Development Dept Budget Vote 2025/26, 8 Jul

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso will on Tuesday, 8 July 2025 at 16:30 table the Policy and Budget Vote 42 of the department in the National Assembly.

The Budget Vote speech will unpack the budget allocation for the 2025/26 financial year, outline the priorities of the department and reflect on progress that has previously been made in addressing critical issues related to the mandate of the department.

Minister Nyontso will host the pre-budget vote media briefing as follows:

Date: 8 July 2025

Time: 14h00

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre in Parliament, Cape Town

For RSVP and further information regarding the event kindly contact: Mr. Mphahlela Rammutla: Tel: 067 278 2052, E-mail: MphahlelaR@dalrrd.gov.za and Ms Tabisa Mashiyi: Cell no: 071 491 8449, E-mail: Tabisa.Mashiyi@dlrrd.gov.za and Minister’s Spokesperson Mr Cassiem Khan at Cassiem.Khan@dalrrd.gov.za / 083 443 6836

The tabling of the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development budget speech can be viewed live as follows:

Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), via livestreaming on Parliament’s YouTube channel and social media platforms links below.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA



Enquiries:

Ms Linda Page

Chief Director, Strategic Communication

E-mail: LPage@Dalrrd.gov.za

Cell: 071 334 3479

#GovZAUpdates

