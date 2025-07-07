Gauteng Provincial Legislature hosts public hearings for Public Service Commission Bill, 2023 [B30-2023], 8 Jul

The Oversight Committee on the Premier’s Office and the Legislature (OCPOL) invites members of the media to cover the 2nd Public Hearing on the Public Service Commission Bill, 2023 [B30-2023].

This Bill was first introduced in Parliament during the 6th Administration and is now being carried forward by the 7th Administration.

These Public Hearings provide a crucial platform for citizens to engage with proposed legislative changes that will impact public service delivery, governance, and accountability. As key stakeholders in the law-making process, the public is encouraged to voice their perspectives and submit inputs on these Bills.

Purpose of the Bill:

to regulate the Public Service Commission in accordance with the provisions of section 196 of the Constitution

to regulate the procedure for the appointment of commissioners of the Public Service Commission

to provide for the establishment of the Secretariat of the Commission to support the work of the Commission

to repeal the Public Service Commission Act, 1997

to provide for matters connected therewith

Public and media participation:

Citizens are encouraged to attend and actively participate by providing their input on these Bills, ensuring their voices shape the future of governance.

Journalists are invited to cover this hearing and highlight the significance of public engagement in legislative processes.

Details of the 2nd Public Hearing are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 08 July 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Lord Khanyile Community Hall – Ivory Park, Tembisa

The Public Hearing can also be livestreamed on:

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/e9TyAkaAaWw?feature=share

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/18zEquLxV1/

Enquiries:

Sechaba Simelane

Media Liaison Officer – GPL

Cell: 063 406 8872

E-mail: ssimelane@gpl.gov.za

