Scottsdale Dentist Discusses Advantages of CEREC® Same-Day Crowns

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When combining CERECtechnology with dental crowns, patients can restore their smile more conveniently. Dr. Todd Mabry, a cosmetic dentist in Scottsdale , notes that CEREC(Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics) same-day crowns provide patients with a faster alternative to traditional dental crown procedures. With this advanced system, Dr. Mabry explains that custom CEREC® crowns can be designed, created, and placed in one office visit, often eliminating the need for temporary crowns and multiple appointments.Dental crowns are a common restorative treatment used to strengthen and protect damaged or weakened teeth, restore proper function, and improve aesthetics. Traditionally, receiving a dental crown involved at least two office visits—one to prepare the tooth and take impressions, and another to place the final crown after a waiting period. With CERECtechnology, this process is significantly streamlined.“Patients today value their time and want efficient solutions without sacrificing quality,” says Dr. Mabry. “With CEREC, dentists are able to offer strong, natural-looking crowns in a single visit using state-of-the-art digital design and milling equipment.”The CERECsystem uses digital impressions taken with a handheld scanner, which creates a precise 3D model of the tooth. This digital image is then used to design the custom crown, which is milled from a solid ceramic block on-site using advanced software and equipment. Once milled, the crown is bonded to the tooth, completing the restoration in just one appointment.Dr. Mabry emphasizes that CERECcrowns are not only efficient but also aesthetically pleasing. “The ceramic material closely mimics the appearance of natural tooth enamel,” he explains. “This technology gives dentists better control over the design process, ensuring an optimal fit and shade match that blends seamlessly with a patient’s smile.”CERECsame-day crowns offer several additional advantages, including:• Convenience: No need for temporary crowns or return visits.• Comfort: Digital impressions eliminate the discomfort of traditional molds.• Durability: The high-quality material is designed to withstand normal chewing forces.• Precision: Advanced imaging technology enhances accuracy and fit.• Aesthetics: Natural-looking results that restore both function and beauty.Dr. Mabry mentions that highly experienced cosmetic and restorative dentists make it a priority to invest in cutting-edge dental technology that enhances the patient's experience. He notes that many individuals are surprised to learn how quick and comfortable the CERECprocess can be. “This technology allows dentists to offer exceptional care in a more streamlined and patient-friendly way,” he says.For those with damaged, decayed, or cosmetically imperfect teeth, CERECcrowns can be an excellent solution. Dr. Mabry encourages individuals interested in learning more about their restorative options to schedule a consultation with their dentist.About Todd Mabry, DDSDr. Todd Mabry, a proud Arizona native, is dedicated to delivering high-quality dental care to the Scottsdale community through his practice at North Scottsdale Dental Studio. He earned his undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Arizona before pursuing his Doctor of Dental Surgery at Marquette University School of Dentistry. Following dental school, Dr. Mabry completed an advanced residency with a focus on reconstructive and cosmetic dentistry, refining his expertise in complex smile rehabilitation. Today, he offers a comprehensive range of services—including porcelain veneers, dental implants, TMJ therapy, and preventive care—combining clinical precision with an artistic eye to help patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, and Arizona Dental Association. Dr. Mabry is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Mabry and North Scottsdale Dental Studio, visit toddmabrydds.com and facebook.com/NorthScottsdaleDentalStudio.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.toddmabrydds.com/news-room/scottsdale-dentist-discusses-advantages-of-cerec-same-day-crowns/ ###North Scottsdale Dental Studio8595 E. Bell RoadSuite #D-100Scottsdale, AZ 85260(480) 582-1358Rosemont Media

