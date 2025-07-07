W.A. Rasic Construction to Lead Major Upgrades of LA Water Systems in $100M+ Modernization Effort

W.A. Rasic Construction Company - General Engineering Contractor

WA Rasic Construction secured over $100 million in contracts from LADWP to modernize LA’s aging water infrastructure

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W.A. Rasic Construction Company, a leading utility contractor in the Western U.S., has received two major water infrastructure contracts from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) worth over $100 million.

The largest project is the Western Trunk Line – Phase 2A, which costs $67.7 million. W.A. Rasic will install about 12,000 feet of 36-inch trunk line and an additional 7,000 feet of mainline pipes ranging from 6 to 12 inches. This work will replace a part of the Harbor Trunk Line that is over 100 years old.

This replacement is crucial for providing reliable water service and is not just a simple upgrade. The Harbor Trunk Line is essential to LADWP’s water delivery system, supplying clean water to South Los Angeles and nearby areas. The current infrastructure is deteriorating and urgently needs renewal. W.A. Rasic Construction will replace parts of this pipeline to ensure continuous access to safe water for hundreds of thousands of residents and minimize emergency repairs.

The new pipeline will use Earthquake Resistant Ductile Iron Pipe (ERDIP), which is designed to handle seismic activity. The pipeline upgrade is especially important as California faces climate challenges like droughts and increasing earthquakes.

The second contract also supports LADWP’s plan to improve water infrastructure in the region. Together, these projects mark a significant achievement for both LADWP and W.A. Rasic Construction in their goal to strengthen Los Angeles’ water systems.

W.A. Rasic Construction has a strong relationship with LADWP, proving its ability to manage large and complicated projects on time and meet detailed specifications. These new contracts show the company’s ongoing role in building and maintaining essential services for California’s communities.

W.A. Rasic Construction has consistently supported the region’s evolving needs. Its work helps address California’s most pressing infrastructure challenges, including drought resilience, power capacity, and urban growth. With a deep bench of experienced crews and the ability to mobilize quickly, the company is a go-to contractor for high-priority public works that affect millions of residents across the state.

About W.A. Rasic Construction

For more than 45 years, W.A. Rasic Construction Company has been a trusted leader in infrastructure development, known for its commitment to safety, quality, and innovation. W.A. Rasic specializes in underground utilities, water, wastewater, power, communication, gas & oil, and heavy civil construction, serving public and private sector clients across the Western United States with an unwavering commitment to the highest standards of excellence and reliability.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.