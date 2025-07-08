Money Expert Peter Dunn’s New Book Examines Impact Employee Well-being Has on Bottom Line and What HR Can Do About It

“It’s Not Your Fault, But It Is Your Problem” helps HR leaders tackle the hidden challenges holding employees back so they can build smarter benefits, boost retention, and create a thriving culture. Your Money Line is a leading financial wellness benefit that helps employees navigate financial challenges, plan for the future, and reach their goals. Peter Dunn, aka Pete the Planner® and CEO of Your Money Line.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Money Line , the premier financial wellness benefit for employees, announced today the publication of the new book, "It’s Not Your Fault, But It Is Your Problem." Written by award-winning financial expert and CEO of Your Money Line, Peter Dunn, aka Pete the Planner, the must-read for HR leaders examines the challenges facing American workers today and how, if left unaddressed, they can become as much the employer’s problem as the employee’s.Today’s workforce spans more than 70 years and five generations, with each age group bringing its own distinct values, skills, expectations, work styles, and struggles into the workplace. In "It’s Not Your Fault, But It Is Your Problem," Dunn pulls back the curtain on what’s really dragging down productivity, morale, and retention. With wit, compassion, and decades of experience working with employers and employees alike, he challenges forward-thinking HR leaders to understand the biggest problems and generational differences their team members face, including health struggles (physical and mental), financial stress, caring for children and aging parents, housing instability, workplace conflict, and career stagnation and what they can do to support them.“These days HR sits at the intersection of people, performance, and purpose. As a result, HR leaders are now part strategist, part social worker, part career coach, and part systems thinker,” notes Dunn. “In this new era, success isn’t about how many policies you’ve written. It’s about how many obstacles you’ve removed.” "It’s Not Your Fault, But It Is Your Problem" is a hands-on guide packed with straightforward advice and actionable strategies and is designed to spark discussions, challenge existing beliefs, and help HR leaders build solutions that truly address the needs of their people by:*Uncovering the real issues hurting your workforce*Building a workplace that actually supports employees*Turning productivity pitfalls into wins*Stopping the revolving door of turnover*Learning from the best in HR from some of the country’s most successful companies“Your employees aren’t disengaged because they’re lazy. They’re not burned out because they lack grit. And they’re not distracted because they don’t care,” says Dunn. “They’re navigating a host of issues, all while trying to deliver results at work. When employers recognize these challenges and offer real solutions, they can transform what might otherwise be business-crushing problems into great advantages, while also creating a workplace where your people—and business—can thrive.”"It’s Not Your Fault, But It Is Your Problem" is available through Amazon starting on Tuesday, July 8th. HR leaders can also request a free copy at yourmoneyline.com/not-your-fault. All proceeds from the book will go to the United Way of Central Indiana.About the AuthorFor the past two decades, Peter Dunn—widely known as Pete the Planner—has been one of the foremost voices in America on personal finance and corporate financial wellness. He is the CEO of Your Money Line and host of the popular radio show and podcast The Pete the Planner Show. He’s authored ten books, been a USA TODAY columnist, and appears regularly in national media.About Your Money LineYour Money Line (YML) is a leading financial wellness benefit that helps employees navigate financial challenges, plan for the future, and reach their goals. YML makes it easy for employers to offer personalized financial guidance to employees at every stage of life through an all-in-one mobile app, unlimited access to certified financial coaches, and smart, AI-powered tools. Trusted by employers nationwide — from companies to school districts to healthcare systems — Your Money Line is changing the financial lives of hundreds of thousands of households. The company was founded by financial expert and author Peter Dunn (a.k.a. Pete the Planner).For more information about how Your Money Line can help your employees feel more secure, engaged, and supported, visit at yourmoneyline.com.

