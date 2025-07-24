The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Vitamin Supplements Market Outlook 2025–2034: Key Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Growth Trends

It will grow to $86.08 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The vitamin supplements market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $54.54 billion in 2024 to $59.92 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising health consciousness among consumers, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing aging population, expansion of natural and organic supplement options, and increasing disposable income.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Vitamin Supplements Market Size?

The vitamin supplements market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $86.08 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising awareness of preventive healthcare, growing fitness and sports nutrition, increasing number of health and wellness influencers, rising urbanization and busy lifestyles, and expansion of retail channels, including e-commerce. Major trends in the forecast period include demand for immunity-boosting supplements, collaborations between supplement brands and healthcare providers, demand for sustainable supplements, adoption of personalized nutrition and supplements, adoption of vegan and plant-based supplements.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Vitamin Supplements Market?

The rising prevalence of malnutrition is anticipated to fuel the growth of the vitamin supplements market in the coming years. Malnutrition is a condition that arises when the body doesn't get enough, or gets too much, of the nutrients it needs to function correctly. Malnutrition is rising due to increasing food insecurity, as many people lack consistent access to affordable, nutritious food because of poverty, conflict, or economic instability. The rise in malnutrition supports the demand for vitamin supplements as individuals and healthcare providers increasingly turn to supplements as a convenient way to address nutrient deficiencies when balanced diets are inaccessible.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Vitamin Supplements Market?

Major companies operating in the vitamin supplements market are Nestlé SA, Pfizer Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Royal DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Herbalife Nutrition, Amway Corp., GNC, Lifevision Healthcare, Now Foods, United Laboratories, Bionova Lifesciences, Stabicoat Vitamins, Wilson Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Asterisk Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Greenwell Lifesciences, Conch Lifescience, Biobrick Pharma, and Kabir Lifesciences.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Vitamin Supplements Market?

With a focus on innovation and advancement, these industry leaders have developed products such as cellular aging support dietary supplements that provide essential nutrients to help protect cells from damage and promote healthy cell function. For instance, in June 2024, Bayer Corporation launched One A Day Age Factor Cell Defense, a uniquely formulated dietary supplement that promotes cellular health and supports healthy aging.

How Is The Vitamin Supplements Market Segmented?

The vitamin supplements market is segmented based on numerous factors.

1 By Product Type: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins

2 By Form: Tablets, Capsules, Gummies, Powders, Liquids

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pharmacies, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores

4 By End-User: Adults, Children, Pregnant Women, Elderly

Subsegments:

1 By Multivitamins: Tablets, Capsules, Gummies, Powders, Liquids, Effervescent Tablets

2 By Single Vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K

What Are The Regional Insights In The Vitamin Supplements Market?

From a geographic perspective, North America was the largest regional market for vitamin supplements market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

