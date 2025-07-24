Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Expected To Grow?

One notable trend shows that the acoustic wave sensor market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It grew from $1.34 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.51 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.2%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing demand for wireless sensor technologies, growing need for environmental monitoring systems, a rising focus on automotive safety enhancements, the expansion of industrial automation applications, and an increasing adoption in aerospace and defense sectors.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Anticipated developments suggest continued growth in the acoustic wave sensor market in the next few years. Projections show growth to $2.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be credited to the rising demand for real-time monitoring solutions, increasing adoption of smart infrastructure, widespread use in medical diagnostic devices, expansion of internet of things ecosystems, and the growing need for low-power high-efficiency sensors. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in miniaturization technology, innovations in piezoelectric materials, integration with wireless communication systems, research, and development in biosensing applications, and the development of multifunctional sensor platforms.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Acoustic Wave Sensor Market?

The rising production of long term evolution, 4G and 5G devices is expected to propel the future growth of the acoustic wave sensor market. Long-term evolution, 4G and 5G devices offer wireless technologies that deliver high-speed data, greater network capacity, and low latency for smooth, enhanced mobile connectivity. The increasing production of such devices relates to growing consumer demand for faster, more reliable wireless communication and the proliferation of connected smart devices.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Acoustic Wave Sensor Market?

The acoustic wave sensors contribute to this trend by enhancing long term evolution, 4G and 5G devices by enabling precise signal filtering and frequency control, thereby ensuring a faster and more reliable wireless communication. They improve network performance and reduce interference, supporting seamless connectivity in advanced mobile networks. For instance, according to 5G Americas, a US-based nonprofit trade organisation, global 5G connections reached $1.76 billion in 2023, a growth of 66%, and are projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2028.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share?

Major companies operating in the acoustic wave sensor market include Honeywell International Inc., Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicoelectronics N.V., TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., among others. Market players focus on the integration of advanced physics concepts, such as passive parity-time PT symmetry for enhancing sensor sensitivity, improving signal-to-noise ratios, and more precise detection capabilities in complex environments.

How Is The Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by type into Bulk Acoustic Wave, Surface Acoustic Wave, and other types; by sensing parameter into Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Viscosity Sensors, and others; by device into Resonator, Delay Line, Holographic Television, Holographic Telepresence, and other devices; by application into Industrial Process Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Healthcare Monitoring, Wireless Sensing Networks and others; by end-user into Healthcare, Automobile, Industrial, Food And Beverages, Environment, Defense, and other end users.

What Are The Leading Region In The Acoustic Wave Sensor Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest contributor to the acoustic wave sensor market in 2024. However, in the forecast period, the fastest-growing region is expected to be Asia-Pacific.

