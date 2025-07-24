Global Accelerometers Market Set For 8.6% Growth, Reaching $5.12 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Accelerometers Market Expected To Grow?

The accelerometers market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.38 billion in 2024 to $3.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise of smartphones, growth in automotive safety systems, expansion of aerospace applications, increase in industrial automation, demand for gaming and VR devices, and the proliferation of smart home gadgets.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The accelerometers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for autonomous vehicles, increasing adoption in smart wearables, expanding applications in robotics and drones, rising use in structural health monitoring, and the push for miniaturized and energy-efficient sensors.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Accelerometers Market?

The increasing consumption of consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the accelerometers market going forward. Consumer electronics are electronic devices intended for personal use, primarily for entertainment, communication, and personal management, with a focus on making everyday life easier through user-friendly technology.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Accelerometers Market Share?

Major companies operating in this market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Siemens AG, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Group, Texas Instrument Incorporated, STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., OMRON Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, TDK InvenSense, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Kionix Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Accelerometers Market?

Major companies operating in this market are focusing on technological advancements such as developing digital Micro-Electromechanical Systems MEMS accelerometer, aiming to improve measurement accuracy, reduce power consumption, enable compact designs, and enhance performance in applications such as wearable devices, industrial monitoring, and autonomous systems.

How Is The Global Accelerometers Market Segmented?

This market is segmented –

1 By Type: AC Response, Piezoelectric, DC Response, Capacitive, Piezoresistive

2 By Axis: 1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis

3 By End-User: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Industrial, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By AC Response: Charge Output, Voltage Output, Current Output

2 By Piezoelectric: Shear Mode, Compression Mode, Bending Mode

3 By DC Response: Strain Gauge, Capacitive, Optical

4 By Capacitive: Surface-Micromachined, Bulk-Micromachined, High-G Capacitive Accelerometers

5 By Piezoresistive: MEMS-based, Strain-based, High-Temperature Piezoresistive Accelerometers

What Are The Leading Region In The Accelerometers Market?

North America was the largest region in the accelerometers market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the accelerometers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

