LCR Capital Partners and EB-5 Coast to Coast Partner on All Points North Rural Project

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners is proud to announce its latest EB-5 investment opportunity in partnership with EB-5 Coast to Coast: the expansion of the All Points North (APN) Lodge, a premier behavioral health and addiction treatment facility in Edwards, Colorado. Since it is a rural EB-5 project, its investors qualify for priority visa processing, and the project has received expedited approval from USCIS based on its being in the US national interest. This investment offers EB-5 investors an opportunity to participate in a high-growth sector while benefiting from the advantages of the EB-5 program.The All Points North Lodge expansion will add an 84-bed, 100,000-square-foot facility to its existing 77-bed treatment center, which has been operating at close to full capacity. The expansion project aims to address the growing demand for mental health and addiction treatment services in the United States.“As part of our commitment to providing investors with a diverse portfolio of EB-5 opportunities, we are excited to offer an equity investment in this project,” said Suresh Rajan , founder and executive chairman of LCR Capital Partners. “Although we traditionally focus on conservative, loan-based EB-5 projects, we recognize that some investors seek higher-return opportunities. This project allows us to cater to different investor profiles while ensuring alignment with LCR’s high standards for risk management and immigration success.”LCR Capital Partners is joining the project as a co-manager of the EB-5 fund, ensuring that investor interests are well protected. “With this expansion, All Points North is poised to meet the increasing need for high-quality addiction and mental health care in the US,” said Sherman Baldwin , CEO of LCR Capital Partners. “The facility has already been running at full capacity, demonstrating the strong demand for such services, and this project provides an opportunity to further establish APN as a leader in behavioral healthcare.”The project is being developed in collaboration with EB-5 Coast to Coast, a leading operator of regional centers with a strong track record in the EB-5 space.“We have a long-standing relationship with LCR and are thrilled to partner with them on this impactful project,” said Steve Smith, founder and president of EB-5 Coast to Coast. “Their experience and investor-focused approach make them an ideal co-manager for the EB-5 fund.”With construction set to begin in August 2025 and completion expected by March 2027, the project offers EB-5 investors the opportunity not only to meet immigration requirements but also to address a critical social need for expanded addiction treatment and healthcare. The project has already received USCIS I-956F approval, qualifying it for priority processing under the rural EB-5 visa category. In addition, early investors in this project have already received USCIS approval of the I-526E petition in as quick as 6 months, paving the way for likely approvals of future investors’ I-526E petitions and confirming the project’s eligibility for meeting EB-5 program requirements.For more information about the All Points North EB-5 Project and other EB-5 investment opportunities, please visit https://www.lcrcapital.com/projects-funds/. About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by making an investment that creates jobs in the US in an infrastructure project or in a business located in a rural or high-unemployment area.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,000 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US Government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams living in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, Middle East and coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

