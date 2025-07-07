Eastern Cape Provincial Government strengthens oversight in flood-affected areas

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has intensified efforts to coordinate disaster relief and recovery measures following the devastating floods that have impacted the province particularly in the OR Tambo and Amathole Districts.

A multidisciplinary team led by the Office of the Premier, supported by COGTA, Human Settlements, Health, SASSA, Home Affairs, and affected local municipalities, has been deployed since the disaster began. A Provincial Joint Operations Centre (JOC) has been activated to streamline disaster response as well as the Donations Management Team which coordinates humanitarian support, including food, sanitary items, and household necessities.

This team has been actively assessing the functionality, safety, and welfare of residents in temporary shelters across the province, while coordinating and distributing humanitarian aid. The team is also making significant progress in the resettlement of displaced residents, which is expected to resume once all proper government processes have been followed.

As of today, the official death toll stands at 103, tragically including 32 school-going children. Out of the 103, there are:

50 men and 53 females

63 adults and 40 children

OR Tambo District has the most fatalities with 79 victims, followed by Amathole District with 10, Alfred Nzo.

98 bodies have been identified and collected

5 bodies remain unidentified

Department of Home Affairs has registered 92 deaths out of the 103

Floodwaters have ravaged over 6,800 households, leaving 4,724 without homes and partially damaging another 2,145 dwellings. Search and recovery efforts are still underway, while emergency response and relief teams continue their critical work.

The Provincial Government wishes to share words of appreciation to all stakeholders involved and assures affected communities that comprehensive support services will remain in place until full recovery and stability are achieved. The South African National Defence Force and Mercedes-Benz have all joined the collective effort to support flood victims in the OR Tambo and Amathole districts. These key stakeholders have:

Delivered substantial donations of food, clothing, and other essential supplies

Reinforced the broader relief operation

Demonstrated a strong spirit of solidarity across public and private sectors

Donations have also been received from entities such as Shoprite, Meals on Wheels, AbaThembu Kingdom, and numerous community contributors.

As part of a multifaceted response, COGTA MEC Zolile Williams this week conducted an oversight visit to assess the conditions at all eight of the Community Care Centres (CCCs) accommodating displaced residents in and around OR Tambo District Municipality. During the visits, MEC Williams was with Executive Mayor of OR Tambo District Municipality, Councillor Mesuli Ngqondwana, and the Executive Mayor of King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality, Councillor Nyaniso Nelani.

At the centres, government and non-governmental organisations continue with the provision of essential services, including food, clothing, health services, hygiene packs, and psychosocial support. Community members shared their appreciation for the support received but also raised concerns about an urgent need for a more durable and dignified housing solutions.

Responding to these concerns, MEC Williams reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring dignity and stability for all affected families. He emphasised that municipalities have identified land for the erection of temporary structures as part of broader resettlement plans.

Suitable land has been identified in both KSD and Mnquma municipalities for the construction of 1,230 Temporary Residential Units (TRUs), with R120 million reprioritised to begin implementation. A further R461 million is needed to meet the full TRU demand.

The verification of damaged homes is underway in Mnquma and OR Tambo Districts, with Joe Gqabi District having completed the process. This critical step aims to:

Determine which families require temporary or permanent housing

Ensure that those displaced or affected by structural damage receive appropriate support and stability as part of the ongoing recovery and resettlement strategy

Further determine households that must be permanently moved as they are situated in flood plans

Furthermore, key progress milestones for the road to recovery so far includes:

62 burials have been completed; with 9 more planned for this weekend

1,442 individuals received psychosocial support

760 families have been supported with SASSA food vouchers

989 smart ID and 96 birth certificate applications have been processed

Additionally, infrastructure repairs are in motion, with:

235 schools

69 health facilities

149 roads

91 bridges

damaged across various districts. A total of R5.04 billion is the estimated cost to repair damaged infrastructure.

“The collaboration across government and with civil society has been instrumental in responding to this humanitarian crisis. We remain committed to ensuring that displaced families are cared for with dignity and that donations are managed transparently. The province thanks all donors,” said MEC Williams.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government remains resolute in ensuring that support reaches those in need swiftly and equitably, and that long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts are effectively coordinated across all spheres of government.

