Home Affairs extends its operating period by two hours daily from 07 to 21 July 2025

The Department of Home Affairs is extending its operating hours from today, 07 to 21 July 2025, by two hours daily. On weekdays during this period, offices will close at 18:00 instead of 16:00.

The Department is extending operating hours to assist learners who wish to apply for and collect their IDs during the school holidays.

To ease pressure on its clients, Home Affairs has also introduced dedicated counters for collections in large offices that process Smart ID Cards and passports, where space allows. 

Clients have an option to book application or collection appointments before visiting offices, using the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS), which is available on the DHA Website – www.dha.gov.za – through the link below: https://services.dha.gov.za/#/authenticate/identity.

The Department also allows clients who may not have an opportunity to book appointments to visit as walk-ins.

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, said: “I would like to encourage all clients who have applied for their identification documents and have been waiting for three weeks or more, to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents at their convenience.”

Media Enquiries:
Siya Qoza
Spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs
Cell: 082 898 1657 

