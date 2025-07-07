Minister Enoch Godongwana tables National Treasury Dept Budget Vote, 8 Jul

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the National Treasury’s Budget Vote in Parliament this week.

The Minister’s speech will focus on the departmental programmes and budget. The Budget Vote will outline the department’s achievements, progress, as well as the annual service delivery commitments reflected in the Annual Performance Plan for the upcoming year, amongst others.

Details of the Budget Vote presentation are as follows:

Date: 8 July 2025

Time: 16:30 – 18:15

Venue: Parliament

The Budget Vote proceedings will be broadcast on the following platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA/

#GovZAUpdates