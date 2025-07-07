CloudIBN VA&PT: Your Assurance of Robust Cybersecurity in India

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the face of growing cyber threats, Indian organizations are seeking cybersecurity solutions that are not just preventive, but also dependable. CloudIBN is proud to offer VAPT Services that provide organizations across sectors with one critical advantage—assurance. Assurance that systems are secure, that data is protected, and that compliance obligations are met.With cyberattacks in India rising sharply and attackers becoming more sophisticated, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) has become essential for every organization that values its reputation, operations, and customers. CloudIBN’s robust, risk-based VAPT approach ensures enterprises are not only secure today—but are resilient enough for the threats of tomorrow.Why Assurance is the New Currency in Indian CybersecurityAs digital transformation accelerates across industries, trust and assurance are fast becoming competitive differentiators. Indian enterprises—from banks to e-commerce firms—are expected to safeguard customer data, digital services, and business continuity around the clock.CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services provide:1. Deep visibility into system vulnerabilities2. Simulated attack scenarios for real-world testing3. Technical and executive reporting for internal and external stakeholders4. Actionable remediation strategies with timeline-driven roadmaps5. Confidence during audits, funding, customer onboarding, and compliance reviewsEnsure your systems are secured and your reputation protected. Schedule your VAPT engagement with CloudIBN today. Request a Free VAPT Consultation: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ CloudIBN’s Methodology: Built for Indian BusinessesOur VA&PT methodology is built on years of experience serving Indian enterprises, combining automation, expert insight, and regulatory awareness. Our process includes:1. Asset Mapping: Identify all assets in scope, including shadow IT.2. Automated Vulnerability Scanning: Use industry-leading tools with up-to-date threat libraries.3. Manual Penetration Testing: Simulate real-world attacks by certified ethical hackers.4. Business Risk Analysis: Prioritize vulnerabilities by impact on your operations.5. Remediation and Re-testing: Collaborate with your teams to resolve and verify.6. Executive & Technical Reporting: Provide clarity and confidence to both tech and leadership.This end-to-end service ensures that every stakeholder receives the assurance they need—from the CISO to the CEO.VA & PT Audit Services: Security Assurance Backed by ComplianceOur VA & PT Audit Services help Indian businesses meet and exceed compliance requirements, including:1. CERT-In guidelines2. RBI and SEBI cybersecurity norms3. IRDAI mandates for insurers4. Data Protection Bill provisions (DPDP Act)5. ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPRCloudIBN ensures you're audit-ready with complete documentation, control maps, remediation evidence, and assessment logs.Whether you’re preparing for an audit, scaling for growth, or navigating compliance—assurance starts here. Book a Strategy Call with Our Experts: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ Why CloudIBN is the Assurance Provider of Choice in India1. 26+ Years in Security and Infrastructure Services2. Indian and Global Compliance Knowledge3. In-House Experts with CEH, OSCP, CISSP Certifications4. Client-Centric Delivery and Remediation Support5. Specialized VA & PT Services for Cloud, Hybrid, and SaaS ModelsWe don’t just find vulnerabilities—we deliver assurance by ensuring they’re fixed, verified, and documented.In India’s dynamic digital economy, assurance is more than security—it’s about trust, transparency, and resilience. CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Services give business leaders, CISOs, and customers the confidence to transact, scale, and innovate. Cybersecurity assurance isn’t just a shield. It’s a catalyst for growth, compliance, and leadership in your market. Take charge of your cybersecurity story—start with CloudIBN’s trusted VA & PT Services today.Related Services -Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

