Pneumoconiosis Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

Pneumoconiosis Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Pneumoconiosis Market Grown And What Are Its Future Projections?

The pneumoconiosis market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $1.43 billion in 2024 to $1.49 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of occupational lung diseases, rising industrialization in emerging economies, growing awareness about workplace safety, increasing government regulations on industrial dust exposure, and the rising number of coal and silica mining operations.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pneumoconiosis market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of advanced imaging and diagnostic technologies, rising healthcare expenditure, growing investments in respiratory disease research, and increasing litigation and compensation claims. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in diagnostic imaging, integration of artificial intelligence AI in radiology, technology-enabled remote monitoring, developments in wearable respiratory monitoring devices, and advancements in pulmonary drug delivery systems.

What Is The Key Growth Driver Of The Pneumoconiosis Market?

The rising exposure to asbestos is expected to propel the growth of the pneumoconiosis market going forward. Asbestos exposure occurs when a person inhales or comes into contact with asbestos fibers, potentially causing severe health conditions like asbestosis, mesothelioma, and lung cancer. Asbestos exposure is increasing as renovations and demolitions of old buildings release harmful fibers into the air, raising inhalation risks. Inhalation of asbestos fibers can lead to pneumoconiosis, as the fibers become lodged in the lungs and cause persistent inflammation. This ongoing irritation results in lung scarring fibrosis, which gradually impairs breathing and overall lung function. For instance, in July 2024, according to the report published by the UK Asbestos Training Association UKATA, a UK-based training and awareness organization, over 5,000 asbestos-related disease deaths occur annually in the UK, with 493 asbestosis-related deaths in 2022, while over 70% of these deaths are in individuals aged over 75. Therefore, the increasing exposure to asbestos is driving the growth of the pneumoconiosis market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Pneumoconiosis Market?

Major companies operating in the pneumoconiosis market are AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk, Koninklijke Philips NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Inogen, GNI Group Ltd., and DRIVE MEDICAL GMBH & CO. KG.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Industry?

Major companies operating in the pneumoconiosis market are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as clinical trials for pneumoconiosis medication to improve treatment efficacy, slow disease progression, and enhance patient outcomes. For instance, in June 2022, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in China, enrolled the first subject in a Phase III clinical trial for Pirfenidone Capsules F647, aimed at treating pneumoconiosis, a serious occupational lung diseases caused by inhalation of dust leading to fibrosis.

How Is The Pneumoconiosis Market Segmented?

The pneumoconiosis market is segmented by type of pneumoconiosis, diagnosis, treatment, distribution channel, and end-user. It also covers several sub-segments including various forms of asbestosis, silicosis, coal workers' pneumoconiosis, and berylliosis.

Which Regions Experienced The Most Market Growth?

North America was the largest region in the pneumoconiosis market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

