Urine Test Strips Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

Urine Test Strips Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The monumental growth of the urine test strips market shows no signs of slowing down. It will thrive from $1.93 billion in 2024 to $2.1 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. This considerable expansion during the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of regular health check-ups, growing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of urinary tract infections, surging demand for personalized medicine, and proliferating transplant surgeries.

How Will The Urine Test Strips Market Perform In The Upcoming Years?

The urine test strips market is poised to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. It is predicted to peg at $2.95 billion by 2029, with an impressive CAGR of 8.8%. Such growth during the forecast period is largely attributed to an increase in chronic diseases, a surge in the geriatric population, growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, increasing adoption of point-of-care testing, and a rising demand for home-based testing kits. Several trends in the forecast period such as advancements in sensor technology, integration with digital health platforms, the development of smartphone-compatible test kits, the integration of IoT in diagnostic devices, and the creation of multiparameter strips are also catalyzing this growth.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Urine Test Strips Market?

The upward trajectory of the urine test strips market is largely being fueled by the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic condition where the body fails to regulate blood sugar due to insufficient insulin production or insulin resistance. Unfortunately, diabetes cases are on the rise due to unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles. Urine test strips play a vital role in managing diabetes by detecting excess glucose or ketones in the urine, indicating high blood sugar levels or risk of diabetic complications. For instance, in June 2023, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a US-based public health research institute, reported that over 500 million people globally were living with diabetes. This number is expected to more than double, reaching 1.3 billion people by 2050. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is an engine driving the growth of the urine test strips market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Urine Test Strips Market?

Major companies operating in the urine test strips market include Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Henry Schein Inc., Quidel Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Trividia Health Inc., MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, Acon Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Teco Diagnostics, Clarity Diagnostics LLC, Analyticon Biotechnologies AG, Bioway Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

What Trends Are Shaping The Future Of The Urine Test Strips Market?

Companies in the urine test strips market are actively advancing their offerings by developing innovative solutions like at-home urine test strips. These convenient tools are designed to enhance user convenience, support preventive healthcare, provide real-time diagnostic insights, and meet the growing demand for personalized wellness solutions. As an example, in September 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, collaborated with Vivosens Inc., a US-based company, to launch the US-developed nutrition tracking service Vivoo in the Japanese market. This collaboration combines Otsuka’s healthcare expertise with Vivosens’s advanced technology to create a unique wellness solution centered around at-home urine test strips. With Vivoo, individuals can perform a urine test at home and scan the test strip using the Vivoo app, which utilizes proprietary AI and image recognition to provide real-time nutritional insights. Based on the test results, users receive personalized dietary and lifestyle recommendations from professional nutritionists.

How Is The Urine Test Strips Market Segmented?

The urine test strips market is segmented based on:

1 Type: Protein Testing, Haemoglobin, Myoglobin Testing, Glucose Testing, Nitrites Testing, Other Types

2 Function: Automated Test Strips, Visual Test Strips

3 Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Pharmacies, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets

4 Application: Urinary Tract Infection, Diabetes, Liver Disease, Kidney, Pregnancy

5 End User: Institutes, Research Laboratories, Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Consumers

Subsegments include:

1 Protein Testing: Albumin, Total Protein, Microalbumin

2 Haemoglobin Testing: Hematuria Detection, Occult Blood Detection

3 Myoglobin Testing: Rhabdomyolysis Monitoring, Cardiac Event Screening

4 Glucose Testing: Diabetes Monitoring, Gestational Diabetes Screening

5 Nitrites Testing: Urinary Tract Infection UTI Detection, Bacterial Infection Screening

6 Other Types: Ketone Testing, Bilirubin Testing, pH Level Testing

What Is The Regional Landscape Of The Urine Test Strip Market?

North America was the largest region in the urine test strips market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the urine test strips market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

