Porcine Gelatin Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Porcine Gelatin Market Expected To Grow?

The global porcine gelatin market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, swelling from $1.01 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.08 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This conspicuous ascent can be ascribed to the surge in demand within food and beverage sectors, an amplification in pharmaceutical applications, heightened use of porcine gelatin, and the escalating attraction towards traditional sweets and desserts coupled with a spike in processed food consumption.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

In the forthcoming years, the porcine gelatin market size is poised for impressive expansion. Predictions go as far as a growth to $1.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. The spur in growth during this forecast period can be credited to the discovery of clean-label and natural ingredients by well-informed consumers, an upswing in the usage of gelatin for biomedical applications, a growing demand for protein-based food products and snacks, and an increase in the aging population. Major foreseeable trends include a migration toward pharmaceutical-grade gelatin, the challenge of expanding halal and kosher certifications, the incorporation of gelatin into sports nutrition products, technological breakthroughs in gelatin extraction and processing, and a general preference among consumers for transparency and traceability in procurement.

Coming down to projections, analysis of the porcine gelatin market size reveals an encouraging trend. It is expected to see a significant surge, improving from a valuation of $1.01 billion in 2024 to $1.08 billion in 2025, which translates to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. Moreover, the market size is projected to advance to $1.38 billion by the year 2029.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Porcine Gelatin Market?

As we delve deeper, it becomes apparent that the increasing use of dietary supplements is at the helm of propelling the porcine gelatin market forward. Dietary supplements, which are oral products loaded with nutrients and other substances meant to bolster diet and support overall health, are growing in demand. The surge in their consumption can be traced back to a more health-conscious public that increasingly relies on dietary supplements to improve wellness and address nutritional deficiencies.

Having established its dominance in dietary supplements, porcine gelatin is now used widely not just as a capsule material but also as a nutritional ingredient. It plays a vital role in churning out both soft gel and hard gelatin capsules that envelop vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. Apart from providing an easy-to-swallow form, it also plays the crucial role of protecting the active ingredients and enhancing their shelf life.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Porcine Gelatin Market Share?

The key industry players powering the porcine gelatin market include reputed names such as Darling Ingredients, Tessenderlo Group, Gelita AG, PB Leiner, Weishardt Group, Foodchem International Corporation, Juncà Gelatines S.L., Trobas Gelatine B.V., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Great Lakes Wellness, Norland Products Incorporated, Lapi Gelatine S.p.A., Geltech, Ewald Gelatine GmbH, Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd., Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech, ITALGEL srl, Hebei Chengda Mingjiao, Reinert Gruppe Ingredients GmbH, Sterling Biotech Ltd., and Jellice.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Porcine Gelatin Market?

Emerging trends can be discerned as major companies strive to innovate by creating products such as pharmaceutical-grade gelatin to cater to the growing demand in the healthcare and nutraceutical sectors. In their bid to stay competitive and exploit the market potential, companies like Gelita have launched unique products like Easyseal gelatin, available in both porcine and bovine forms. Products such as these are designed to significantly reduce waste and production costs associated with soft gel leakers by optimizing seam formation and making capsules more resistant to leaks even at higher production speeds with challenging fills.

How Is The Global Porcine Gelatin Market Segmented?

Looking to the way the market is segmented:

1 Product Type: Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade

2 Source: Skin, Bones, Other Sources

3 Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4 Application: Chemical Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

What Are The Leading Region In The Porcine Gelatin Market?

Zooming out to the regional perspective, North America was the largest region in the porcine gelatin market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the porcine gelatin market report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

