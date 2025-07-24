Vaccine Technologies Global Market Projected To Reach $90.17 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the vaccine technologies market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. The market is predicted to rise from $55.59 billion in 2024 to $61.38 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include a rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, an increase in government funding for vaccine research, outbreaks of pandemics, a growing awareness about the benefits of vaccines, and the expansion of immunization programs.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Vaccine Technologies Market Size?

The vaccine technologies market is projected to continue its remarkable growth, reaching a staggering $90.17 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%. This rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for mRNA vaccines, significant investments in personalized vaccines, a heightened focus on cancer vaccines, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increased awareness about vaccine safety. Major trends that could influence growth over the forecast period include the development of mRNA and DNA-based vaccines, the growth of nanoparticle vaccine delivery systems, a rise in combination vaccines, increasing adoption of thermostable vaccines, and a shift in focus towards needle-free vaccine delivery.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Vaccine Technologies Market?

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is predicted to foster growth in the vaccine technologies market. Infectious diseases are illnesses caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites and can be spread either directly or indirectly from one person to another. Increase in travel has led to a dramatic rise in infectious diseases as it facilitates the rapid spread of pathogens across borders. Vaccines work to prevent and control these infections by stimulating specific immune responses. They play a significant role in public health by reducing disease spread and severity, thereby improving overall healthcare outcomes. In this context, the UK Health Security Agency reported a 10.7% increase in tuberculosis cases in England in 2024 compared to the previous year, validating the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Vaccine Technologies Market?

Major companies operating in the vaccine technologies market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Moderna Inc., CSL Limited, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Valneva SE, Novavax Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, CureVac N.V., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Vaccine Technologies Market?

Innovative solutions such as quadrivalent influenza vaccines are being developed by major companies in the vaccine technologies market sector. Quadrivalent influenza vaccines are specifically formulated to protect against four influenza virus strains, providing broader protection than traditional trivalent vaccines. For instance, in February 2025, Indian pharmaceutical company, Zydus Lifesciences, introduced VaxiFlu-4, a quadrivalent influenza vaccine that provides seasonal protection against four influenza strains and is suitable for both adults and children.

How Is The Vaccine Technologies Market Segmented?

The vaccine technologies market has been segmented based on:

1 Type: Recombinant Or Conjugate Or Subunit, Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Toxoid

2 Route Of Administration: Parenteral, Oral, Nasal

3 Disease Indication: Infectious Diseases, Non-Infectious Diseases

4 Age Group: Pediatric, Adults

5 Distribution Channel: Hospital And Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers, Other Distribution Channels

The subsegments include:

1 By Recombinant Or Conjugate Or Subunit: Protein Subunit Vaccines, Virus-Like Particle VLP Vaccines, Glycoconjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines

2 By Inactivated: Whole-Virus Inactivated Vaccines, Split-Virus Inactivated Vaccines, Purified Inactivated Vaccines

3 By Live Attenuated: Viral Live Attenuated Vaccines, Bacterial Live Attenuated Vaccines

4 By Toxoid: Diphtheria Toxoid Vaccines, Tetanus Toxoid Vaccines

What Are The Regional Insights In The Vaccine Technologies Market?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the vaccine technologies market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period.

