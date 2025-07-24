Postherpetic Neuralgia PHN Market To Reach $0.99 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.6%

Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN) Global Market Report 2025

With solid growth in the recent years, the postherpetic neuralgia PHN market size is an attention center. The market has surged from $0.72 billion in 2024 to $0.77 billion in 2025, attaining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This growth in the historic period can be linked to the increasing incidence of herpes zoster infections, the steady rise of an aging population, growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals, an amplifying demand for effective neuropathic pain management solutions, and a continuous rise in healthcare expenditures.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Postherpetic Neuralgia PHN Market?

Looking forward, the PHN market size is anticipated to witness robust growth. Estimates project a leap to $0.99 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The driving fuels for growth in the forecast period lie with the expanding use of antiviral medications and vaccines, escalating prevalence of chronic pain disorders, upsurging adoption of advanced drug delivery systems, rapid growth in clinical trials and research and development investments, and increasing regulatory approvals for novel therapeutics. The forecast period predicts several key trends including advances in neuropathic pain research, developments in drug delivery technologies, the rise of technology-enabled diagnostic tools, integration of artificial intelligence in clinical trials, and advancements in non-opioid pain management options.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Postherpetic Neuralgia PHN Market?

The growing prevalence of chronic pain conditions is poised to steeply elevate this growth curve of the PHN market. Chronic pain, a persisting or recurring pain lasting more than 3 months, often extends beyond the regular course of an illness or injury. It significantly disrupts an individual's daily functioning and quality of life. The rise in chronic pain conditions can be attributed to an aging population who are more susceptible to degenerative diseases like arthritis and neuropathy that lead to persistent pain. PHN provides a clear model to study nerve-related pain mechanisms and evaluate long-term treatment strategies, proving beneficial to chronic pain research. Highlighting this, in January 2024, a report from the UK-based government department, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, noted that around 18.4% of individuals over the age of 16 reported having a long-term musculoskeletal MSK condition in 2023. This represented a rise from 17.6% in 2022, demonstrating that the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions is driving the growth of the PHN market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Postherpetic Neuralgia PHN Market Share?

The PHN market landscape is enriched by a number of key industry players including Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mylan N.V., Mallinckrodt plc, Merz Therapeutics GmbH, Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Scilex Holding Company, Elorac Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings plc, Teikoku Pharma USA Inc., Acasti Pharma Inc., Flexion Therapeutics Inc., Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., and Shanghai SIMR Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Postherpetic Neuralgia PHN Market?

Gleaning the wind of regulatory approvals, many major companies operating in the PHN market are focusing on portfolio expansion. These approvals by government health authorities permit legal marketing and usage of drugs or treatments for specific medical conditions. An instance of shared spotlight is Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company that, in February 2023, received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market once-daily generic Gabapentin Tablets in strengths of 300 mg and 600 mg, specifically designed for managing postherpetic neuralgia PHN.

How Is The Global Postherpetic Neuralgia PHN Market Segmented?

Following the market dynamics, the PHN market has three major segments:

1 By Type: Patches, Drugs, Opioids

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3 By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Detailed subsegments include:

a By Patches: Transdermal Drug Delivery Patches, Nicotine Patches, Hormone Replacement Therapy Patches, Analgesic Patches, Orthopedic Support Patches

b By Drugs: Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter OTC Drugs, Generic Drugs, Branded Drugs, Biologic Drugs

c By Opioids: Natural Opioids, Semi-Synthetic Opioids, Synthetic Opioids, Opioid Analgesics, Opioid Antagonists

What Are The Leading Region In The Postherpetic Neuralgia PHN Market?

In 2024, North America marked its dominance as the largest player in the PHN market. The geographical coverage of the market stretches across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

