Veterinary Point-Of-Care POC Hematology Diagnostics Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in pet ownership, the increasing popularity of companion animal health services, and the rapid development of veterinary clinics are among the key drivers propelling the Global Veterinary Point-Of-Care POC Hematology Diagnostics Market forward. This market, having grown from $1.41 billion in 2024 to reach $1.6 billion in 2025, is projected to further expand to $2.6 billion by 2029, growing at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1%.

Drilling down further into the market's historic period, a number of factors can be pinpointed as contributing to its robust growth. The rise in pet ownership, escalating demand for companion animal health services, proliferation of veterinary clinics, burgeoning awareness of animal wellbeing, and the pressure for speedy diagnostic results have all assisted in catalyzing the momentum of this market.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Veterinary Point-Of-Care POC Hematology Diagnostics Market Size?

Fast-forwarding to the forthcoming years, the veterinary point-of-care poc hematology diagnostics market is expected to observe an accelerated expansion. The market is calculated to swell to $2.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.0%. This growth is reasoned to hinge on surge in pet insurance coverage, burgeoning needs for monitoring livestock, swelling veterinary healthcare expenditure, adoption of portable diagnostic devices, and a growing preference for minimally invasive testing. Fulfilling these expectations would entail the technological integration in POC devices, advancements in diagnostic technologies, integration with telemedicine platforms, increasing use of AI in diagnostics, and shifting towards personalized veterinary care.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Veterinary Point-Of-Care POC Hematology Diagnostics Market?

The steady rise in pet ownership is anticipated to fuel the growth of the veterinary point-of-care POC hematology diagnostics market in the forthcoming periods. The act of pet ownership involves caring and providing for the overall wellbeing of a domesticated animal. This trend is significantly linked with urbanization - as more city-dwellers seek companionship and emotional support from pets in their often isolated living spaces. Veterinary Point-Of-Care POC Hematology Diagnostics lends support to pet ownership by facilitating quick, on-the-spot blood analysis which results in prompt diagnoses, appropriate treatments, and enhanced health outcomes for these companion animals.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Veterinary Point-Of-Care POC Hematology Diagnostics Market?

The veterinary point-of-care POC hematology diagnostics market players who majorly operate in this market include Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Sysmex Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., HORIBA Medical, Carestream Health Inc., Virbac, Randox Laboratories Ltd., ESAOTE SPA, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Heska Corporation, Getein Animal Medical Technology, Boule Diagnostics AB, Genrui Biotech Inc., Drucker Diagnostics, Volition, Woodley Equipment Company Ltd, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Hoëk Labs, Bioevopeak.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Veterinary Point-Of-Care POC Hematology Diagnostics Market?

Major companies operating in the veterinary point-of-care POC hematology diagnostics market are making use of technological advancements and investing in innovative products in order to improve diagnostic accuracy and speed. For instance, Seamaty Diagnostic Co., Ltd., a China-based medical equipment manufacturing company, launched four advanced veterinary analyzers in August 2023. These analyzers, aimed at increasing efficiency and quality of care in pet hospitals, include the VG2 vet blood gas electrolyte immunoassay analyzer, VG1 veterinary blood gas & electrolyte analyzer, Vi1 veterinary fluorescence immunoassay analyzer, and the VBC30/VBC50 hematology analyzers.

How Is The Veterinary Point-Of-Care POC Hematology Diagnostics Market Segmented?

The veterinary point-of-care POC hematology diagnostics market has shown various segments and subsegments as per product type. They are further classified as follows:

- Product Type: Instruments, Consumables

- Animal Type: Livestock Animals, Companion Animals, Other Animal Types

- Application: Blood Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Other Applications

- End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Other End-Users

For Instruments, the market is further classified as Analyzers, Blood Gas Electrolyte Analyzers, Coagulation Analyzers, Other Instruments, and for Consumables as Reagents, Controls And Calibrators, Slides, Cuvettes, Other Consumables.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Veterinary Point-Of-Care POC Hematology Diagnostics Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the veterinary point-of-care POC hematology diagnostics market with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

