Preventive Vaccines Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

Preventive Vaccines Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Preventive Vaccines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Preventive Vaccines Market Expected To Grow?

The preventive vaccines market has seen significant growth in recent years, expanding from $75.94 billion in 2024 to an estimated $81.39 billion in 2025, an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The growth during this historic period can be linked to various factors, such as a rise in government funding, increased awareness regarding infectious diseases, global immunization programs, advancements in vaccine development technology, and a growing demand for childhood immunization.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Preventive Vaccines Market

Anticipating future trends, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $106.47 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. The projected growth can be attributed to numerous factors including increased investment in vaccine research, a rise in infectious diseases prevalence, growing demand for personalized vaccines, government initiatives and support, and the use of advanced vaccine technologies.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Preventive Vaccines Market?

One significant driving force of this market is the continually increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. Infectious diseases, caused by pathogenic microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, can be transmitted from person to person or via the environment. Factors such as urbanization, global travel, and antimicrobial resistance amplify the spread and control of infections. Preventive vaccines help control these diseases by priming the immune system to recognize and fight pathogens even before infection occurs, reducing disease incidence and transmission. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that infectious diseases caused over 15,770 deaths in Australia in 2022, with lower respiratory infections accounting for a third of these non-notifiable disease deaths.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Preventive Vaccines Market Share?

Major players in the preventive vaccines market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi Pasteur SA, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Moderna Inc., CSL Limited, Novavax Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Vaxcyte Inc., Bavarian Nordic A/S, Valneva SE, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines Pty Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Preventive Vaccines Market?

Companies are focusing on advancements in vaccine technology, such as advanced mRNA technology platforms, to enhance vaccine efficacy, improve safety profiles, enable faster development and manufacturing, and provide broader protection against emerging variants of infectious diseases. For example, in March 2025, Moderna Inc. announced FDA approval for mNEXSPIKE mRNA-1283, a new COVID-19 vaccine authorized for adults aged 65 and older and for 12–64-year-olds with CDC-defined risk factors.

How Is The Global Preventive Vaccines Market Segmented?

Market segments in the preventive vaccines sector include:

1 By Type: Live Or Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines

2 By Disease Type: Pneumococcal, Poliovirus, Hepatitis, Influenza, Measles, Rubella, Other Disease Types

3 By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

What Are The Leading Region In The Preventive Vaccines Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest consumer in the preventive vaccines market, while fast-paced growth is expected from Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

