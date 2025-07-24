Primary Myelofibrosis Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Primary Myelofibrosis Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Have Recent Market Dynamics Shaped Growth In The Primary Myelofibrosis Industry?

The primary myelofibrosis market size has seen robust growth in recent years. Factors influencing this surge include rising usage of jak inhibitors, burgeoning diagnostic capabilities and genetic testing techniques, and an increased access to hematology specialists for patients. Additionally, the market is also witnessing a surge in clinical trial activities. Consequently, market valuation is expected to grow from $0.79 billion in 2024 to $0.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%.

What Are The Projections For The Primary Myelofibrosis Market Growth From 2024-2029?

The primary myelofibrosis market size is preparing for a robust growth trajectory in the coming years. Augmented by increasing investments from pharmaceutical and biotech companies, development of novel therapies, and aggressive push for disease-modifying treatments, the market is expected to rise to $1.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. The forecast period will also benefit from advancements such as targeted drug development, next-generation sequencing in diagnostics, and developments in bone marrow fibrosis imaging techniques, among others.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Primary Myelofibrosis Market?

Primary myelofibrosis, a rare type of bone marrow cancer disrupting the body's normal production of blood cells, is seeing an upward trend in its prevalence. This increment, primarily fueled by the aging population and a longer life expectancy resulting in a higher number of diagnosed cases, is a major driver for the growth of the primary myelofibrosis market. The report notes a prevalence rate of 3.2 per 100,000 in the UK and an incidence rate of 0.6 per 100,000, as per a report from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Who Are The Key Players Influencing The Growth Of The Primary Myelofibrosis Market?

The primary myelofibrosis market is home to several key players including Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc., Incyte Corporation, Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., and MorphoSys AG, among others. These corporations play a pivotal role in shaping the market trends and trajectories.

What Are The Latest Advancements Stirring The Primary Myelofibrosis Market?

A significant trend in the primary myelofibrosis market is the intensive focus on the development of innovative products such as Janus kinase 2 inhibiting tablets, aimed at improving symptom control and decelerating disease progression. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline Korea GSK Korea launched Omjjara momelotinib, a novel treatment for myelofibrosis, in March 2025.

How Is The Primary Myelofibrosis Market Segmented?

The primary myelofibrosis market report gives a detailed segmentation of the market covering five main aspects:

1 By Type: Spinocerebellar Primary Myelofibrosis, Primary Myelofibrosis-Telangiectasia, Episodic Primary Myelofibrosis, Other Types

2 By Services: Treatment, Diagnosis

3 By Dosage Forms: Solid, Liquids, Other Dosage Forms

4 By Age: Adult, Child, Geriatric

5 By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Which Regions Have The Highest Share In The Primary Myelofibrosis Market?

North America holds the majority share in the primary myelofibrosis market as of 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, as per the report.

