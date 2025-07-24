Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Treatment Market Analysis 2025 – Long-Term Investment & Planning Insights

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Treatment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global PPMS Treatment Market Expected To Grow?

The global PPMS treatment market witnessed a significant increase in its valuation, from $1.02 billion in 2024 to a forecast of $1.16 billion in 2025. This points to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.7%. This comprehensive expansion during the historic period can be attributed to an increasing prevalence of PPMS among the aging population, enhanced awareness and understanding of PPMS among patients and healthcare providers, and growing investments in research and development for PPMS therapies. The incorporation of disease-modifying therapies DMTs and expanding government initiatives and funding for novel PPMS treatments are also notable contributors to this growth.

Are Innovative Therapies Fueling The PPMS Treatment Market Growth?

The ever-increasing demand for effective treatments to manage complex health conditions drives the PPMS treatment market. Noteworthy growth is expected as these treatments slow the progression of primary progressive multiple sclerosis PPMS by targeting inflammation and preserving neurological function, in turn improving long-term quality of life, reducing disability, and enabling patients to manage daily activities with increased independence and stability. For instance, in January 2024, according to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, the number of gene therapies in Phase III clinical trials reached 33 Phase III gene therapy trials in 2023, marking an increase of 10% compared to 2022. This was the first quarterly increase since Q3 2022, underscoring the vital role of effective treatments and their potential to drive the growth of the primary progressive multiple sclerosis PPMS treatment market.

Which Key Players Are Leading The PPMS Treatment Market?

Distinctive companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Biogen Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Apitope International N.V., Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., Kyverna Therapeutics Inc., Clene Inc., Mapi Pharma Ltd., Abata Therapeutics Inc., MediciNova Inc., MedDay Pharmaceuticals SAS, AB Science S.A., Immunic AG, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. have been instrumental in advancing the global PPMS treatment market.

What Recent Advancements Are Creating Ripple Effects In The PPMS Treatment Market?

Companies in the marketplace are indeed focusing on innovating ground-breaking formulations such as monoclonal antibody drugs to enhance the tale of multiple sclerosis treatment. These drugs target specific immune cells or proteins, reducing disease activity and slowing the progression of symptoms. A noteworthy advancement came in February 2024 when Roche Pharma India launched Ocrevus ocrelizumab, a revolutionary monoclonal antibody drug. This was the first and only approved disease-modifying therapy DMT for both relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis RRMS and primary progressive multiple sclerosis PPMS in the country.

How Has The PPMS Treatment Market Been Segmented?

The PPMS treatment market is categorized in this report by:

1 Drug Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunosuppressants, Corticosteroids, Other Drug Types

2 Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Route Of Administrations

3 Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Furthermore, the segmentation breaks down as follows:

1 Monoclonal Antibodies: Ocrelizumab, Rituximab, Ofatumumab, Ublituximab

2 Immunosuppressants: Methotrexate, Azathioprine, Mycophenolate Mofetil, Cyclophosphamide

3 Corticosteroids: Methylprednisolone, Prednisone, Dexamethasone, Hydrocortisone

4 Other Drug Types: Biotin, Ibudilast, Laquinimod, Idebenone

What Regional Insights Can Be Gathered?

In terms of regional distribution, North America led the PPMS treatment market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasting period. The report coverage spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

