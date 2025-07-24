Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Market Expected To Grow?

The plasma protease C1-inhibitor market has shown substantial growth in recent years. The market size is set to increase from $3.37 billion in 2024 to $3.85 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.4%. Several factors have contributed to this growth, including the increasing prevalence of hereditary angioedema, heightened awareness about rare genetic disorders, a surge in demand for plasma-derived biologics, rising diagnostic rates for C1-inhibitor deficiency, and growing adoption of replacement therapy in emergency care.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24659&type=smp

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Market?

Forecasted market growth is equally impressive. The plasma protease c1-inhibitor market is predicted to grow to $6.53 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.1%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to an increasing focus on personalized medicine, developments in the pipeline for C1-inhibitor therapies in clinical trials, rising demand for prophylactic treatment options, increased availability of home-based C1-inhibitor infusion therapies, and growing awareness of C1-inhibitor deficiencies in surgical operations.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plasma-protease-c1-inhibitor-global-market-report

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Market?

Investments in rare disease research represent a significant driver for this market's growth. These conditions annually affect fewer than 1 in 2,000 individuals globally and are often chronic, progressive, and can be life-threatening. Investments in rare diseases are primarily driven by the recognition of unmet medical needs and the potential for high returns through regulatory incentives such as orphan drug designation, market exclusivity, and reduced development costs. This focus is driving the development of plasma protease C1-inhibitors to address hereditary angioedema and other rare conditions where C1-inhibitor deficiencies cause severe symptoms, thereby accelerating the availability of targeted therapies.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Market Share?

Key industry players in the plasma protease c1-inhibitor market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Behring LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Octapharma AG, Bio-Techne Corp, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanquin, Biotest AG, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pharming Group N.V., Sino Biological Inc, Cayman Chemical, Enzo Life Sciences Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc, Pharvaris N.V., Attune Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biorbyt Ltd, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Lev Pharmaceuticals.

How Is The Global Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Market Segmented?

The plasma protease C1-inhibitor market is segmented as follows:

1 By Drug Class: C1-Inhibitors, C1-Esterase Inhibitor, Recombinant Inhibitor, Kallikrein Inhibitor, Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist

2 By Dosage Form: Lyphophlised, Injectables

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1 By C1-Inhibitors: Plasma-Derived C1-Inhibitor, Recombinant C1-Inhibitor

2 By C1-Esterase Inhibitor: Intravenous IV C1-Esterase Inhibitor, Subcutaneous SC C1-Esterase Inhibitor

3 By Recombinant Inhibitor: Recombinant Human C1-Inhibitor, Recombinant Analog Inhibitor

4 By Kallikrein Inhibitor: Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor, Oral Kallikrein Inhibitor

5 By Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist: Injectable B2 Receptor Antagonist, Oral B2 Receptor Antagonist

What Are The Leading Region In The Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Market?

Regional Insights: In 2024, North America was the largest regional market for plasma protease C1-inhibitors. During the forecast period, the fastest growth is expected from the Asia-Pacific region. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Her2 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/her2-inhibitor-global-market-report

Protein Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-inhibitor-global-market-report

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Vegf) Inhibitor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-endothelial-growth-factor-inhibitors-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.