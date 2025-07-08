Enhans Presents AI Commerce Innovation at Palantir DevCon3, Automating from Price Decisions to Execution with Agentic AI

ENHANS LOGO Selected for Palantir Startup Fellowship

LAM-based 'Agentic AI Agents' Lead Commerce Innovation Selected Among 25 Global Companies for Startup Fellowship, Earning DevCon3 Demonstration Opportunity

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commerce AI agent startup Enhans CEO Seunghyun Lee ) announced on July 8 that it presented its AI commerce solution CommerceOS at global AI platform company Palantir Technologies' DevCon3.DevCon is a developer conference hosted by Palantir. It is a global event where developers and Palantir partner company representatives gather to share Palantir's latest technologies, marking its third iteration since the inaugural event last November.Founded in 2021, Enhans is a LAM-based AI agent solution company leading the commerce automation revolution. Enhans' core technology is the next-generation AI model LAM (Large Action Model). While existing LLMs have been limited to language generation, LAM directly performs actual tasks, autonomously determining and executing work that can improve revenue and operating profit.Enhans possesses AI models specialized for commerce and retail sectors, supporting the entire process from data collection and refinement to AI inference and analysis, and automation execution.Selected for Palantir Startup FellowshipEnhans was selected for Palantir's 'Startup Fellowship' in May. This is Palantir's first global program for nurturing next-generation AI-native unicorn companies, with 25 companies selected worldwide. At this DevCon, the company demonstrated the AI-based commerce solution 'CommerceOS' built in collaboration with Palantir, showcasing the practicality and scalability of AI agent technology in the commerce domain on a global stage.CommerceOS is a next-generation commerce automation AI agent system combining Palantir's Foundry platform with Enhans' ACT-1 (Action Transformer) technology. Beyond simple price monitoring, it is an 'agentic AI' system that analyzes market conditions in real-time and automatically executes optimal pricing decisions. It processes vast amounts of data from marketplaces in 52 countries in real-time, enabling precise price analysis including discount prices and coupon prices.Seunghyun Lee, CEO of Enhans, stated, "Through this DevCon3 presentation, we showcased our technical capabilities as the 'Palantir of Commerce' to the world," adding, "We will expand global business use cases in the commerce domain and usher in the era of AI agents."

