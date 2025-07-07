Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,506 in the last 365 days.

Paytiko Accelerates EU Growth With Strategic Entry Into Cyprus

expansion to Larnaca Cyprus

logo

Paytiko, a premier global payment orchestration platform, is proud to announce its official expansion to Larnaca Cyprus

Paytiko's presence in Europe helps foster stronger partnerships and collaborations with the fintech system with local banks, payment providers, and e-commerce.”
— Majdi Salih | Chief of Business Development Paytiko
LARNACA, ISRAEL, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paytiko, a premier global payment orchestration platform, is proud to announce its official expansion to Larnaca Cyprus—an essential milestone in the company's international growth trajectory and a reaffirmation of its unwavering commitment of delivering secure, seamless, and forward-thinking payment technologies on a global scale.

Amid the accelerating evolution of digital finance and the proliferation of electronic payment services, especially in the EU, Cyprus has emerged as a prominent hub for Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs). With its transparent regulatory framework, sophisticated financial ecosystem, and strategic geographic positioning at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Cyprus is not just a location but a pivotal hub in Paytiko's expansion to the European market. It offers an exceptional launchpad for Paytiko to broaden its impact, support a new generation of European merchants, and collaborate with local payment partners.

Through its intelligent, centralized payment orchestration, Paytiko equips businesses with a suite of advanced capabilities designed to optimize conversion, ensure regulatory conformity, and enhance end-user experiences. Merchants operating across Europe will now benefit from a unified interface that offers access to a broad spectrum of local and global payment methods, smart transaction routing that minimizes failed payments, all while adhering to PCI DSS and GDPR standards. Real-time analytics further empower businesses with actionable insights to drive growth, scalability, and long-term success in a competitive market.
We are delighted to establish a presence in Cyprus—a dynamic and forward-looking financial jurisdiction whose regulatory integrity and entrepreneurial spirit align seamlessly with our vision. This expansion not only enhances our operational agility but also enables us to serve our European partners and clients with even greater efficiency and compliance."
Razi Saleh | CEO

Overall, Paytiko's expansion to Cyprus is not just a geographic milestone but a bold step toward reshaping the future of payment innovation across Europe. The company invites potential clients and partners in Cyprus and beyond, to explore the opportunities that its advanced payment orchestration platform can offer.
About Paytiko:

Paytiko is a leading payment management orchestration SaaS enterprise, enabling businesses to streamline their payment processes, enhance consumer experiences, combat transaction failures, and drive growth on a global scale. With a focus on technology, analytics, and customer satisfaction,
Paytiko offers a comprehensive suite of products and solutions, tailored to the unique needs of merchants and payment processors worldwide.

roxana roxana
Paytiko
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Paytiko: A Powerful Payment Management System

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Paytiko Accelerates EU Growth With Strategic Entry Into Cyprus

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more