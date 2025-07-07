Stealth Technology Market Size to Surpass USD 79.1 Billion by 2033 | Demand, Industry Insight

Market is largely propelled by growing defense expenditures, the rising need for enhanced survivability & combat efficiency and escalating geopolitical tensions

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stealth technology market size was valued at $42.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $79.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2033.Governments and defense contractors are making substantial investments in research and development to advance stealth technology. These efforts focus on innovations such as next-generation materials, improved radar-absorbing coatings, and refined design techniques to minimize radar cross-sections. A notable example is the Indian government's approval in March 2024 of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project—a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet aimed at strengthening the country’s defense capabilities and fostering indigenous technological advancement. With an estimated project cost of approximately $2 billion, the initiative will be spearheaded by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10746 The stealth technology sector is at the cutting edge of military innovation, enhancing the tactical advantage of defense systems through advanced radar-evading capabilities. Importantly, the application of stealth is no longer limited to aircraft. The technology is rapidly being integrated into naval vessels, ground combat vehicles, and unmanned systems to reduce their detectability in various combat scenarios. For instance, in August 2021, Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport announced plans to offer India an upgrade for its Talwar-class guided missile frigates (Project 11356), as revealed by CEO Alexander Mikheyev at the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum. These stealth frigates, originally developed and built by Russia for the Indian Navy, demonstrate the growing global trend of incorporating stealth features across a broader range of military platforms.The global stealth technology market is primarily driven by increase in defense budgets, a heightened demand for improved survivability and combat effectiveness, and rising geopolitical tensions. However, the high costs of development and maintenance, as well as various technical challenges and limitations hamper the market growth. Conversely, advancements in technology provides lucrative prospects for key market players during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/stealth-technology-market/purchase-options Leading companies dominate the stealth technology market share, leveraging their expertise in developing state-of-the-art radar-evading systems. Stealth fighters and bombers, such as the F-22 Raptor and B-2 Spirit, are designed to evade enemy radar to conduct missions undetected. Rise in the R&D of the radar absorbent material to reduce radar cross section is expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2023, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India developed a radar-absorbing paint designed to enhance the stealth capabilities of military aircraft. This paint helps to reduce the radar signature of aircraft, making them less detectable by enemy radar systems. The radar-absorbing paint, developed by the Defence Laboratory of DRDO, will be applied to DRDO's own aircraft and potentially other military platforms.Key players operating in the global stealth technology industry include BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Boeing, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company, Leonardo S.p.A, Thales Group, FACC AG., Lockheed Martin, Krartos, Baykar, and Sukhoi.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10746 Trending Reports:Electronically Scanned Array Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronically-scanned-arrays-market-A09733 Aviation Asset Management Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-asset-management-market-A13891 Spacesuit Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spacesuit-market-A70654

