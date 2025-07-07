OSCE leads regional effort to prevent youth violence across South-Eastern Europe

As peer violence and early criminal behavior among young people become growing concerns, the OSCE held an intensive two-day regional training in Jahorina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on 2 and 3 July. The event brought together key frontline professionals from across South-Eastern Europe to strengthen efforts to prevent youth violence.

Organized by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, the training equipped 23 social workers, educators, youth officers, and law enforcement representatives from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro with practical tools to prevent and de-escalate violence among youth.

The training focused on real-life challenges that professionals face in schools and communities, aiming to building trust, resilience, and supportive environments for young people. Participants explored the root causes of youth violence, from family issues and peer pressure to the influence of social media. Through interactive group work, simulations, and expert-led exercises, they learned how to spot early warning signs, manage conflict, and encourage mutual respect. A key goal of the training was to strengthen regional collaboration and promote shared approaches to preventing youth violence.

“This training on youth violence prevention was a valuable opportunity to exchange experiences with colleagues from the region facing similar challenges,” said Arijana Muzaferovic, Director of the Centre for Social Work in Bosanska Krupa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. “Through practical exercises, we explored concrete ways to identify early signs of risk and provide timely, meaningful support to young people before problems escalate into violence,” she added.

Participants concluded the training with concrete ideas on how to apply the lessons learned in their local contexts and how to enhance co-operation across borders.

The training was part of the OSCE-wide multi-year extrabudgetary project “Enhancing youth crime and drug use prevention through education on legality and awareness campaigns addressing threats of organized crime and corruption”, funded by Italy with additional support from Andorra, Finland, Germany, Norway, Poland and Thailand.