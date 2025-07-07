Minister Dean Macpherson hands over land in Nkandla, delivers budget vote and visits George building collapse affected families, 7 to 12 Jul
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will, during the week of 7 July 2025, embark on a series of critical engagements across South Africa, underscoring his commitment to using public assets for the public good and turning South Africa into a construction site.
On Monday, he will join the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli, to hand over previously unutilised Department of Public Works & Infrastructure (DPWI) property to the Nkandla Local Municipality, to be used in creating economic opportunities for the local community.
On Wednesday morning, he will hand over DPWI-owned property to the Western Cape Government to be repurposed as Gender-Based Violence (GBV) shelters. In the afternoon, he will lead a press conference reflecting on his first year in office, before delivering the Department’s Budget Vote speech in the National Assembly.
On Saturday, the Minister will meet with the families of the victims of the George building collapse before addressing the media.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Nkandla Property Handover
Date: Monday, 7 July
Time: 11:00
Location: Erf 199, Next to the Nkandla Police Station, Hadebe Street, Nkandla, 3855
Property to be used as GBV Handover
Date: Wednesday, 9 July
Time: 08:00
Location: 18 Picard Street, Malmesbury, Western Cape One-Year in Office
Press Briefing
Date: Wednesday, 9 July
Time: 13:00
Location: GCIS Imbizo Centre, Parliament, Cape Town
DPWI Budget Vote
Date: Wednesday, 9 July
Time: 14:00
Location: National Assembly, Cape Town
Visit to Families of Victims of George Building Collapse
Date: Saturday, 12 July
Time: Press Briefing will be at 12:00
Location: George
Enquiries
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 766 0276
Lennox Mabaso
DPWI Communications Chief Director
E-mail: Lennox.Mabaso@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 072 752 4949
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.