Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa attends 134th Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council in London, 7 to 11 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, will be heading to London, United Kingdom, to represent South Africa at the 134th Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, set to occur from 7 to 11 July 2025.

South Africa will take part in this vital session to further its campaign to secure a seat on the IMO Council for the 2026–2027 term. This engagement is a key component of South Africa’s diplomatic efforts to garner support from member states yet to endorse its candidacy.

The IMO Council is instrumental in overseeing the work of the IMO between Assembly sessions and in shaping global maritime policies and strategies. South Africa has a history of distinguished service on the Council under Category C and held the Vice Chairperson position from 2005 to 2015.

During the session, the Deputy Minister will interact with representatives from various IMO Member States to solidify support for South Africa’s campaign. Additionally, Mr. Hlengwa will meet with the Secretary-General of the IMO, Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to strengthening multilateral maritime relations.

The election of new Council members is scheduled for the upcoming IMO Assembly later this year. South Africa is dedicated to contributing to the global maritime agenda, with a focus on advancing the interests of the African continent, enhancing maritime safety and security, and promoting inclusive and sustainable shipping practices.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi, National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015



