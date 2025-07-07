Submit Release
Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at 69th Annual Conference of the South African Institute of Physics (SAIP), 7 Jul

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the 69th Annual Conference of the South African Institute of Physics (SAIP).

This Conference is South Africa's biggest annual gathering for the physics and astronomy community.

This year’s Conference will be held under theme: “International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, 2025 and the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, 2024–2033”

The Conference aims to:

  1. Support Human Capital Development and Knowledge Generation in South Africa;
  2. Showcase and present research from ongoing strategic national and international collaborative projects;
  3. Promote international collaborations;
  4. Nurture a cohort of young Scientists; and
  5. Honour, recognise and award for excellence and outstanding contributions to physics in South Africa.

The SAIP2025 will be attended by a combined 680 delegates, which comprise academics, researchers, students, policymakers, industry, and high school teachers, who will attend the parallel physical science teacher development workshop.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 7 July 2025
Venue: Great Hall, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
Time: 18:00

Enquiries:  

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister) 
Cell: 064 615 0644 
E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

