Artificial Intelligence AI Video Analytics Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

Artificial Intelligence AI Video Analytics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Artificial Intelligence AI Video Analytics Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The artificial intelligence AI video analytics market has witnessed considerable expansion recently, and it seems set to maintain its impressive growth trajectory. From $15.57 billion in 2024, the market is predicted to surge to $20.75 billion by 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 33.3%. Such robust growth during the historic period can be attributed to a surge in urban surveillance initiatives, an increase in IP camera adoption, a growing demand for real-time threat detection, a surge in retail and commercial loss prevention strategies, and the increasing availability of computational power GPUs.

The glimpse of the future is even more riveting as the AI video analytics market is expected to skyrocket to $64.92 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 33.0%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to growing integration of AI with edge computing, increasing demand for smart city infrastructure, rising focus on privacy-compliant surveillance, growth in autonomous retail and logistics operations, and an increase in multi-modal AI fusion. The forecasted period also predicts several major trends, including integration with edge devices, adoption of privacy-preserving technologies, expansion into non-security applications, use of multimodal data fusion, and a shift toward no-code/low-code platforms.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence AI Video Analytics Market?

The burgeoning security and safety concerns, for starters. These concerns stem from the escalating occurrences of cyberattacks, putting organizations at risk and pushing them to increase measures for protection and prevention. With AI video analytics market, organizations can bolster security and safety through real-time threat detection, proactive incident response, and automated monitoring across various environments. Consider this: in the first three quarters of 2023 alone, the number of data breaches rose to 2,116 according to the Identity Theft Resource Center, a US-based non-profit organization. This figure is a drastic upswing from the previous record of 1,862 breaches set in 2021. Consequently, the growing security and safety concerns are driving the growth of the AI video analytics market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence AI Video Analytics Market Share?

The key players striding ahead in the AI video analytics market include Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Genetec Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd., Gorilla Technology Group Inc., iOmniscient Pty Ltd, PureTech Systems Inc., Kinesense Ltd., Airpix Inc., Dallmeier electronic GmbH & Co. KG, AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd. With such powerful market players, innovation is the name of the game. Emerging trends include a focus on developing cloud-based platforms to boost scalability, accessibility, and real-time data processing. Case in point, in November 2024, India-based IT service and consulting company Yotta Data Services Private Limited, launched an AI-driven, cloud-based video surveillance platform tailored for enterprises.

How Is The Global Artificial Intelligence AI Video Analytics Market Segmented?

Now, let's take a look at how the ai video analytics market is segmented:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

4 By Applications: Security And Surveillance, Customer Analytics, Operational Efficiency, Risk Management, Compliance

5 By End-User: Retail, Government And Defense, Critical Infrastructure, Transportation, Healthcare, Consumers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Software: Data Management Software, Data Analysis Software, Cloud-Based Software Solutions, On-Board Event Data Recorder Software

2 By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Data Retrieval And Analysis Services, Consulting And Support Services

What Are The Leading Region In The Artificial Intelligence AI Video Analytics Market?

On the regional front, North America claimed the largest share in the AI video analytics market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to outpace other regions in terms of growth during the forecast period. The report covers a comprehensive regional analysis, spanning Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

