Poultry Processing Equipment Market Demand Rising at a Stellar 4.6% CAGR to Reach USD 6,849 Million by 2035: Fact.MR

Rising demand for processed poultry and automation boosts global poultry processing equipment market, projected to grow steadily through 2035.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global poultry processing equipment market is projected to grow from USD 4,189 million in 2024 to USD 6,849 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2025–2035. This growth is fueled by rising demand for processed poultry meat, shifting dietary habits, higher protein intake, and increasing disposable incomes.Advancements in automation, hygiene, and energy-efficient technologies are driving adoption, especially in emerging markets. As the food industry prioritizes efficiency and strict safety compliance, poultry processing equipment is becoming essential for modern meat production.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Growth Drivers1. Rising protein demand worldwide due to changing dietary habits and growing disposable incomes.2. Expansion of quick-service restaurants, chilled/frozen poultry products, and convenient meat options.3. Increased automation adoption to address labor shortages, enhance efficiency, and comply with hygiene standards.4. Stricter food safety regulations requiring precise and sanitary equipment.5. Innovation in digital monitoring and AI for traceability, predictive maintenance, and workflow optimization.Regional Trends in the Poultry Processing Equipment MarketNorth America continues to lead as a center of innovation in poultry processing technology. The region features a highly consolidated industry landscape and sustained investment in automation and hygiene-focused machinery. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) plays a significant regulatory role, driving the adoption of advanced systems that prioritize food safety and operational efficiency. There is also growing interest in integrating AI-driven technologies—such as predictive maintenance and real-time process optimization—particularly within large-scale processing facilities.Europe, while also technologically mature, is shaped heavily by environmental and ethical considerations. Consumer preferences for sustainably and ethically processed poultry are influencing machinery design and plant operations. Countries in Scandinavia and Western Europe are especially proactive in adopting low-emission, energy-efficient equipment that supports their broader climate goals and decarbonization strategies.Competitive LandscapeLeading companies in the poultry processing equipment market include Baader Group, Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V., Cantrell Gainco Group, Inc., Brower Equipment, JBT Corporation, CTB Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, Marel hf., GEA Group AG, and Bayle S.A.Market growth is fueled by increasing demand for automation in poultry processing—driven by the need to enhance yield, reduce manual labor, and maintain strict hygiene standards. The shift toward minimally handled, safer meat products is pushing manufacturers to innovate faster.Technological advancements are reshaping the industry. AI-powered robotics, modular machinery, and digital control systems are enabling smarter and more scalable operations. Sustainability is also a priority, with companies focusing on energy-efficient, traceable, and easy-to-clean equipment designed to lower operational costs and environmental impact.Recent DevelopmentsNovember 2024: Key Technology, a Duravant company, launched advanced vibratory conveyors for poultry lines. These systems improve automation and sanitation, reducing labor by over 75% while ensuring precise handling of raw products.May 2024: JBT introduced the DSI 812, a compact waterjet portioning system for small to mid-sized processors. It offers precise, automated cutting of boneless poultry, optimizing yield and throughput in limited space environments.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Poultry Processing Equipment MarketBy Product :ChickenTurkeyDuckOtherBy Equipment :Killing & DefeatheringDeboning & SkinningCut-upsMarinating & TumblingEviscerationOtherBy Automation Level :ManualSemi-AutomatedFully AutomatedBy Technology :Electric MechanicalHydraulicPneumaticSensor-Based/Smart Equipment (IoT-enabled)By Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global poultry feed market is projected to grow from US$ 123.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 228.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.3% over the decade.The global mechanically separated poultry market is expected to grow from US$ 160.4 million in 2024 to US$ 255.9 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.8%.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 