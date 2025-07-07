Ministry of Education and Sports, with support from Australia, supports multigrade teachers with a new step-by-step Teacher Development Video

Key techniques shown in the video include: Using a shared introduction to engage both grades at the start; adapting activities from the Teacher Guides so one grade can work independently while the teacher instructs the other; making and using simple teaching and learning resources, such as flashcards or images, to make learning more active; alternating between teacher-led and student-led activities to keep all students busy and learning; using the lesson plan and Teacher Guides throughout the lesson to stay on track and meet objectives; and including assessment as part of classroom delivery. The techniques described in the video are not only useful for Lao Language lessons but can also be applied in other subjects like English and Science and the Environment, especially when the topics for the two grades align.

Ajan Outhit noted “In the video, teachers are invited to reflect on their own multigrade lessons and think about what they can improve. It encourages teachers to share their challenges and successes with colleagues, observe each other’s lessons, and continue developing their skills.”

TDV 26 is now available on ESTV – Education and Sports TV channel on Lao Satellite 8, on Khang Panya Lao, and on the ວິດີໂອສໍາລັບການພັດທະນາຄູ Teacher Development Videos YouTube channel.

With over 5 million views and 26,000 subscribers, the Teacher Development Videos YouTube channel has become a trusted resource for Lao teachers. Launched in 2019 by MoES with support from Australia through the BEQUAL program, it offers videos and audio materials that support teachers in using the new primary curriculum and active learning methods.

“By making multigrade teaching more practical and achievable, I hope this new video will help teachers feel more confident and better equipped to meet the needs of all their students—no matter how many grades are in the classroom” concluded Ms Vanessa.