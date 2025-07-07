Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon 2025 Returns on July 13 with Scenic Trails and Endurance Challenges

The Enchanting Bee Fall: Pachmarhi's Natural Gem The Pandav Caves of Pachmarhi, an Ancient Wonder A Serene View from the Queen of Satpura A Glimpse of the 2024 Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon

An Internationally Certified Race Blending Fitness, Eco-Tourism, and Community Spirit in the Heart of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, in collaboration with Adventures and You, proudly announces the 7th edition of the Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon, set for Sunday, 13th July 2025 in the picturesque hill station of Pachmarhi, the Queen of Satpura. Certified by World Athletics and AIMS, this unique monsoon marathon invites runners from India and beyond to embrace fitness amidst nature.Race CategoriesOpen to all age groups and fitness levels:• 5K Family Fun Run: Ages 5–10, 11–18, 19–30, 31–45, 46–60, 61+• 10K Endurance Run: Ages 15–30, 31–45, 46–60, 61+• 21K Half Marathon: Ages 18–30, 31–45, 46–60, 61+• 42K Full Marathon: Ages 18–40, 41+(Includes a challenging 1,000m elevation gain—one of India’s toughest hill marathons.)Start and finish at MPT Glen View, Pachmarhi.All participants receive:RFID timing chip, dri-fit t-shirt, finisher’s medal, certificate, refreshments, and full route support. Trophies for the top three in each age group. Limited registrations to ensure a premium experience."Let the rain fuel your passion. Let the hills test your strength. Let nature be your cheering crowd."More Than a Marathon – A Celebration of SpiritBeyond endurance, the Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon is a celebration of resilience, unity, and harmony with nature. Runners traverse misty forests, waterfalls, and heritage trails—offering an unforgettable journey through Pachmarhi’s natural and cultural riches.With 1,800+ registrations already in, this edition is expected to attract over a thousand participants from across India and abroad. The event promotes not just eco-tourism and healthy living, but also positions Madhya Pradesh as a clean, green, and safe monsoon destination.About PachmarhiPerched at 1,067 meters in the Satpura Range, Pachmarhi is Madhya Pradesh’s only hill station and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Its monsoon magic—lush forests, cascading waterfalls like Bee Falls and Apsara Vihar, and heritage spots like the Pandava Caves—makes it the ideal backdrop for this immersive run.Getting There• By Air: Nearest airport – Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal (195 km) with connections to major cities. Taxis available to Pachmarhi.• By Rail: Pipariya Station (50 km) on the Mumbai–Howrah route, connected to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, etc.• By Road: Well-connected to Bhopal, Jabalpur, Nagpur, and Pipariya. Buses (MPSTDC and private) take approximately 6–7 hours from Bhopal.Where Fitness Meets Nature and CultureThe Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon 2025 continues to grow as a landmark event—uniting fitness enthusiasts, nature lovers, and cultural explorers in one unforgettable experience.To Register:

