Business Today Launches Exclusive VIP Interview Series Showcasing America’s Most Innovative and Impactful Brands

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Today , the “all business” national television series hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is proud to announce the launch of a limited VIP interview and corporate profile series — a premium editorial spotlight of top companies who are redefining the future of business and consumer innovation.Premiering the new hosts and look of the show this Fall, this edition of Business Today is the latest evolution of 8 seasons that has earned the Producers a reputation as a trusted business news and information source, where top executives, investors, and thought leaders tune in to learn about the emerging market trends, breakthrough technologies, and impactful stories driving modern enterprise.And now, with the addition of a special VIP Invitation-Only series, Business Today will be providing a limited list of handpicked companies the rare opportunity to be featured in a professionally produced, in-depth segment designed to captivate their ideal audience during topic-specific programming.“These aren’t ordinary interviews,” says Creative Executive Producer Mark Allan. “Each profile is crafted with cinematic care, focused storytelling, and expert journalism. We’re not just interviewing CEO’s and company Rep’s— we’re celebrating what makes them remarkable.”Each selected organization will be filmed on-location and/or in-studio in Chicago, as they participate in a high-end editorial feature that showcases their mission, innovation, and real-world impact. These segments are then strategically promoted through a massive national, multi-media PR and advertising campaign, bringing maximum visibility to the precisely right, laser targeted audience — whether business professionals, investors, or everyday consumers.The special series will cover key sectors such as:• Health & Wellness• Clean Technology• Advanced Manufacturing• Financial Innovation• Lifestyle Products• Education & Workforce Development• other key business/industry sectorsCompanies featured in the VIP series also receive additional targeted marketing enhancements including national press distribution, streaming platform placement, and curated digital content for social media.With a multi-platform presence — from national television to podcast networks like Spotify, Apple, Pandora and iHeartRadio to digital publications and business blogs — Business Today continues to set the standard in business and consumer information.Interested viewers who’d like to learn more and/or organizations who also feel their story is exceptional and would like to be considered can visit: https://www.btvshow.com

