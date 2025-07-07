Government on blocking of access to healthcare services

Government has noted with serious concern the reported incidents where certain groups and communities have blocked foreign nationals from accessing healthcare services at public facilities.

While government understands the genuine frustrations of many citizens regarding the pressures on public services, including overburdened clinics and exhausted healthcare workers, members of the public are urged to raise such concerns through lawful and appropriate channels. Taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable and undermines the values enshrined in our democratic Constitution.

Such actions stand in direct violation of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, which affirms the foundational values of human dignity, equality, and the advancement of human rights and freedoms. Section 27(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, clearly provides that: “Everyone has the right to have access to healthcare services”. This right is not subject to an individual’s nationality or immigration status. Denying individuals healthcare based on their origin is a violation of our laws and values as a nation. Additionally, South Africa is a signatory to several regional and international agreements that aim to ensure access to healthcare for its citizens and, in some cases, for individuals within its borders.

Government is actively working to strengthen the health system by increasing the number of healthcare personnel and expanding resources at public health facilities. These efforts are aimed at ensuring that all who rely on public services can access the care they need in a dignified and efficient manner.

At the same time, Government continues to address and manage migration-related issues in a lawful and orderly manner. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to deal with all individuals who are in the country illegally, in line with the applicable laws and immigration processes. Illegal immigration will never be condoned in our country and government is strengthening border management and documentation systems to decisively address the issue.

The South Africa Police Service, along with other law enforcement agencies, is implementing an operational plan to address protests by groups blocking foreign nationals' access to healthcare facilities.

The SAPS in collaboration with the Department of Health is deploying Public Order Police to maintain law and order during the protests at the affected health facilities.

Law enforcement will continue to apply the zero tolerance approach for lawlessness, with decisive action taken against individuals taking the law into their own hands and intimidating patients at health facilities.

Law enforcement officers working together with the Department of Home Affairs will continue to arrest and prosecute foreigners who violate the Immigration Act.

Government calls on all communities to uphold the rule of law, respect human dignity, and continue to work together to build a united and inclusive South Africa.

